Satellite Images Expose China's Secretive Nuclear Submarine Force

Newly published satellite imagery shows the latest developments at a Chinese naval base, which serves as the hub for China's nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

Naval analyst Alex Luck noted that Google Earth recently updated satellite imagery of China's Qingdao First Submarine Base on the eastern coast. The images reveal at least six submarines docked near a pier, with one additional submarine visible in a drydock, per Luck's observations.

The analyst observed that five of the nuclear-powered submarines captured in the imagery were equipped with conventional armaments.

Close-ups. 1) 2x 09I SSN. 2) 09III(A) SSN. 3) 09III(A) SSN bottom, 09IV SSBN top, 4) unidentified SSN. pic.twitter.com/MgDPecGLF8 — Alex Luck (@AlexLuck9) April 11, 2025

Measuring the boomer, it should actually be the sole Type 09II SSBN, still hanging around. pic.twitter.com/N05hiRRIrj — Alex Luck (@AlexLuck9) April 11, 2025

According to Newsweek:

The sole Chinese Type 092 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine also appeared in the image. The experimental Type 092 is now inoperable and is replaced by its more advanced successor, the Type 094, the Federation of American Scientists wrote in a report in March. With regard to the unidentified submarine in the drydock, Luck suggested that it could be a boat undergoing scrapping, given maintenance is regularly also performed at another site. -Newsweek

The latest research by Department of Defense says it believes that China will expand its submarine fleet from 60 to 65 by the end of 2025. China’s submarine fleet could reach 80 in the next ten years, according to the Pentagon.

As China continues to expand its military might, the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, is sounding the alarm of the U.S.’s ability to confront China. “The U.S. does not have the throughput, responsiveness, or agility needed to deter our adversaries,” Gen. Caine told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The U.S. military is bracing for possible confrontation with China over the Taiwan Strait. Adm. Sam Paparo, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, warned that China is actively preparing for major military actions targeting Taiwan, according to the Washington Times.

China is said to be building a novel type of amphibious vessel called Shuiqiao, or “water bridges,” to bolster a possible Taiwan invasion, the India Defense Review reports. These adaptable barges are engineered to swiftly transport heavy equipment across challenging coastal terrain, the report said.

* * *

Taiwan’s president, Lai Ching-te, has vowed to boost the island nation’s defense spending to 3 percent of its gross domestic product. The increase would bring its military spending to up approximately one-fifth of its total spending budget.

“Of course, there is the possibility that Xi Jinping would decide that this is the right time for the Chinese Communist Party to take aggressive action,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said of China’s dictator. “I think it’s exactly the wrong thing for them to do,” Coons added. “I think they would find a forceful and united response.”