SCAM Act Introduced To Revoke Citizenship Of Migrants Who Commit Fraud, Serious Felonies

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) has introduced the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act that would strip citizenship from individuals who commit serious crimes within 10 years of their naturalization.

According to Schmitt, the legislation would expand the grounds for beginning the denaturalization process to include welfare fraud, aggravated felonies and joining a terrorist organization, including gangs and cartels.

Fox New reports that the SCAM Act would create a 10-year window, post-naturalization, which would lower the threshold for federal authorities to strike an individual’s citizenship and to begin deportation proceedings.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) just filed legislation REVOKING the citizenship of legal migrants who commit fraud and serious felonies, including the Somalis in Minnesota



The SCAM Act applies to serious crimes after being naturalized: "It's evidence…

Schmitt alluded to the welfare fraud that has been uncovered in Minnesota as a “wake-up call” and stated, “American citizenship is a privilege, and anyone hoping to be a part of our great nation must demonstrate a sincere attachment to our Constitution, upstanding moral character, and a commitment to the happiness and good order of the United States.”

Prosecutors investigating the growing Minnesota fraud scandal have charged dozens of native-Somali residents in connection with the fraud and estimate that there are upwards of $9 billion in stolen funds.

Schmitt went on to say, “ People who commit felony fraud, serious felonies, or join terrorist organizations like drug cartels shortly after taking their citizenship oaths fail to uphold the basic standards of citizenship.”

The SCAM Act also anticipates court challenges to the legislation with a built-in mechanism to switch out the 10-year window to a 5-year window, if found to be unconstitutional.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and President Trump’s Homeland Security advisor says the White House is backing Schmitt’s legislation, saying, “The Somali fraud scandal is one of the greatest financial scandals in American history. All Somali refugees, or any other immigrants, who have committed fraud against the United States must be immediately denaturalized and deported.”

Miller added, “We applaud Senator Schmitt for his leadership.”

The SCAM Act has been introduced in the U.S. Senate but has not yet received a hearing.