Scattered To The Winds: Entire CIA Gets Trump Buyout Offer, USAID Employees Placed On Leave Worldwide

With the Trump administration in its third week of its blitzkrieg against the deep state - led by Elon Musk and his genius-level team of DOGE employees, the Wall Street Journal reports that the entire Central Intelligence Agency has been offered the same 'buyouts' as every other member of the federal government.

The Central Intelligence Agency offered buyouts to its entire workforce Tuesday, in what officials said is a bid to bring the agency in line with President Trump’s priorities, including targeting drug cartels. The CIA appeared to be the first intelligence agency to tell its employees that they can quit their jobs and receive about eight months of pay and benefits as part of Trump’s push to downsize the federal government. The offer last month made to most civilian federal agencies exempted some categories of federal workers, including those with national security roles.

And given the theme of the new administration seems to be 'we can do this the easy way, or the hard way,' we suspect mass layoffs will follow for those who don't take the deal.

According to a CIA spokeswoman, the move was part of an effort to "infuse the agency with renewed energy." Whatever that means.

FOX NEWS ALERT: The @CIA has reportedly just offered a buyout to its entire workforce.

USAID Employees Placed On Leave

In other news, thousands of employees from deep state slush-fund USAID will be placed on leave starting Friday night, in a worldwide order that would affect all "direct-hire personnel" except those on "mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs."

In a Tuesday statement on its website, USAID said that it would work with the State Department (which it was recently folded into) to arrange and pay for return travel for its various personnel stationed around the world within the month. Those employees who fall under the exception will be notified by Noon EST on Thursday.

USAID employs roughly 10,000 people worldwide, 2/3 of whom work overseas, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Earlier this week, Trump placed USAID under the control of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who became acting head of the organization.

While we know USAID is a slush fund for all sorts of evil malarkey - including funding Burisma, the Wuhan Lab, and Soros orgs, here's a list of "ridiculous projects" to chew on, courtsey of @RapidResponse47, an official Trump admin account.

— $7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary-gendered language”

— $20 million for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

— $4.5+ million to “combat disinformation” in Kazakhstan

— $1.5 million for “art for inclusion of people with disabilities”

— $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala

— $6 million to “transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles”

— $2.1 million to help the BBC “value the diversity of Libyan society”

— $10 million worth of USAID-funded meals, which went to an al Qaeda-linked terrorist group

— $25 million for Deloitte to promote “green transportation” in the country of Georgia

— $6 million for tourism in Egypt

— $2.5 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam

— $16.8 million for a SEPARATE “inclusion” group in Vietnam

— ~$5 million to EcoHealth Alliance, one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research at the Wuhan lab

— $20 million for a group related to a key player in the Russiagate impeachment hoax

— $1.1 million to an Armenian “LGBT group”

— $1.2 million to help the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, D.C., build “a state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium”

— $1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers

— $1.5 million to promote “LGBT advocacy” in Jamaica

— $1.5 million to “rebuild” the Cuban media ecosystem

— $2 million to promote “LGBT equality through entrepreneurship” in Latin America

— $500K to solve sectarian violence in Israel (just ten days before the Hamas October 7 attack)

— $2.3 million for “artisanal and small scale gold mining” in the Amazon

— $3.9 million for “LGBT causes” in the western Balkans

— $5.5 million for LGBT activism in Uganda

— $6 million for advancing LGBT issues in “priority countries around the world”

— $6.3 million for men who have sex with men in South Africa

— $8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion”

— USAID’s “climate strategy” outlined a $150 billion “whole-of-agency” approach to building an “equitable world with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

For decades, USAID bureaucrats believed they were accountable to no one — but that era is over.