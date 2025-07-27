This Scene Perfectly Defines The Fake Legacy Media...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

John Brennan, the Obama CIA Deep Stater currently up to his neck in the oversight majority staff report that details how he and others under Obama cooked up the entire Russia collusion hoax, appeared on MSNBC and provided a snapshot that perfectly encapsulates the legacy media.

Brennan openly accused DNI Tulsi Gabbard of lying even though the documents are declassified for all to read.

And he did this with Jen Psaki, the former Biden Press Secretary.

On Wednesday John Brennan went on with Jen Psaki to lash out at Tulsi Gabbard, accusing her of lying.



Two Obama admin liars lying about lying, running cover for a hoax.



Legacy media, defined. pic.twitter.com/i1fISs0Zc1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Actual journalist Matt Taibbi added this succinct observation.

Perfect snapshot of modern “news”: a former White House flack masquerading as an anchor, interviewing an ex-CIA chief-turned-paid-MSNBC analyst, masquerading as a guest — with no journalists in the picture. https://t.co/DDzbzckyxv — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) July 26, 2025

Imagine watching this and thinking it’s anything other than direct propaganda.

They have nothing to fear. They know they're protected. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕠𝕔 🇺🇸 (@TheDocRFP) July 26, 2025

There’s few things the MAGA base would like to see more than this guy and Obama perp walked in handcuffs.

What a hall of mirrors- everything he says about Gabbard could of course be applied to the two of them just as easily. — David Grecu (@grecutopia) July 26, 2025

Gabbard responded Friday to Obama’s desperate attempt to distance himself from what she has described as a “treasonous conspiracy.”

“They would have to admit and actually address the details of their complicity in this or their absolute failure in conducting the most basic responsibilities of, again, asking, where is this intelligence coming from? What are the sources? What proof do you have of this high-confidence assessment?” Gabbard stated.

She continued, “Remember, John Brennan and James Clapper at the time assessed, and James Comey, with high confidence, that Russia aspired to help Donald Trump win the election in 2016, when there was no credible intelligence that actually reported that.”

🚨 BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just FIRED BACK at Barack Hussein Obama saying the Trump-Russia conspiracy allegations against him are "a weak attempt at distraction"



"President Obama's very carefully worded response that came from his office, again, deflects away from addressing… pic.twitter.com/qk21nIq8Xo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 26, 2025

“So, President Obama’s very carefully worded response that came from his office, again, deflects away from addressing any of the truth that was revealed,” she further urged.

“The treasonous conspiracy that we have now released to the American people. The complicity, the deflection, and the silence of politicians, of the mainstream media, and of those directly implicated in this speak volumes,” Gabbard asserted.

Gabbard also revealed that Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner, then head of the intelligence committee, declined to share his email address with a whistleblower who challenged his conclusions regarding the hoax.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard: Senator Warner who was head of the intelligence committee at the time wouldn’t even give a whistleblower his email! pic.twitter.com/RmIeScUmen — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 26, 2025

