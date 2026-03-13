School Branded 1st Grader 'Racist' Over 'Any Life Matters Drawing; Court Slams Principal

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

When a 7-year-old’s heartfelt sketch promoting equality gets twisted into “racism” by leftist school officials, it’s a chilling sign of how far indoctrination has gone—now finally overturned in a resounding First Amendment victory.

This case exposes the hypocrisy at the heart of progressive education: punishing a child for daring to change “Black Lives Matter” into a message of universal value, all while claiming to champion inclusion.

In 2021, at Viejo Elementary School in California, a first grader identified as BB created a simple drawing after her class learned about Martin Luther King Jr. and “Black Lives Matter.” The artwork showed four oval shapes in shades from orange to brown, representing friends holding hands, with the words “Black Lives Mater” above and “any life” below.

A 7-year-old California girl drew four oval figures in colors ranging from orange to brown -- her friends holding hands -- and wrote "any life" above them. Her school principal called it racist. Now a federal appeals court has ruled she had a First... https://t.co/Bo88Q46X9U — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 11, 2026

BB gifted it to a black classmate in a show of friendship. The child thanked her and showed no signs of offense. But the child’s mother complained to Principal Jesus Becerra, writing, “My husband and I will not tolerate any more messages given to our daughter because of her skin color. As the administrator we trust you know the actions that need to be taken to address this issue.”

Becerra confronted BB, telling her the drawing was “not appropriate” and “racist,” according to her account. He allegedly forced an apology, banned her from recess for two weeks, and prohibited her from giving drawings to classmates—without notifying her parents.

BB didn’t even fully understand “Black Lives Matter,” but added “any life” because she believed “all lives matter.” This innocent twist on the slogan clashed with the school’s apparent BLM doctrine, turning a gesture of friendship into a so called ‘microaggression’.

The family eventually sued the Capistrano Unified School District in 2023, but a lower court dismissed the case, with U.S. District Judge David O. Carter ruling that BB’s drawing “trampled on her classmate’s right to be left alone in school” and, remarkably, that First Amendment protections didn’t apply to such young students.

2/ B.B. was in first grade when she drew this picture after a classroom lesson on MLK. The principal called it "racist" and "inappropriate," banned her from giving out drawings, and made her sit out of recess for two weeks. The family challenged these unfair punishments. pic.twitter.com/H3uyNgwyr9 — Pacific Legal 🗡⚖️ (@PacificLegal) March 10, 2026

More about the 9th circuit decision: https://t.co/5pnd0v9kCL — Pacific Legal 🗡⚖️ (@PacificLegal) March 10, 2026

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that nonsense on March 10 of this year, affirming that constitutional rights don’t vanish at the school door—even for first graders. “In sum, elementary students’ speech is protected by the First Amendment,” the three-judge panel stated in an unsigned opinion.

The court referenced the 1969 Supreme Court case Tinker v. Des Moines, emphasizing that schools must prove actions are necessary to prevent disruption.

“Age is relevant as younger students are more vulnerable than students who are approaching adulthood. But, as all students, including elementary school students, have First Amendment rights, the school has the burden, under the Tinker balancing test, of showing that its actions were reasonably undertaken to protect the safety and well-being of its students,” the judges ruled.

This sends the case back to the lower court to examine if Becerra’s response was justified. He denies calling the drawing inappropriate or racist and claims no punishment occurred, but the appeals decision puts the onus on the school to back that up.

Pacific Legal Foundation, representing BB pro bono, celebrated the win. “The First Amendment requires schools to meet a demanding standard before punishing student speech,” said PLF attorney Caleb Trotter.

“The court made clear that schools cannot simply label a child’s message inappropriate and impose discipline without showing that punishment was necessary to prevent disruption,” Trotter added.

The drawing itself—a colorful symbol of unity—has become an icon in the fight against overreach.

This incident highlights how leftist dogma infiltrates classrooms, where straying from approved narratives like BLM invites backlash. Schools plastered with BLM posters and lessons pushed one viewpoint, then branded a child’s attempt at broader equality as offensive—exposing the intolerance beneath the surface.

Becerra’s actions smack of ideological enforcement, prioritizing political correctness over a 7-year-old’s pure intentions. It’s a reminder that radical leftist influences in education aim to stifle free thought early, molding kids into compliant echo chambers.

Yet this ruling pushes back, reinforcing that individual liberty trumps bureaucratic control. Parents now have stronger ground to challenge such abuses, ensuring schools teach facts, not force-fed propaganda.

BB’s story is a triumph of innocence over indoctrination. Her drawing wasn’t racist—it was the opposite, a child’s vision of true equality. The court victory safeguards that spirit, proving the Constitution protects even the youngest voices.

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