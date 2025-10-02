Schweizer Exposes Foreign-Linked Cash Funneled Into NYC Candidate Zohran Mamdani's Campaign

Submitted by Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner of The Drill Down,

Unless distant second Andrew Cuomo can whip up support quickly, Zohran Mamdani is currently favored to win the New York City mayoral election come November. Mamdani, a far-left radical, is promising millions in questionable handouts, destructive soft-on-crime policies, and government-run supermarkets.

Tax the rich! Housing is a right! Universal healthcare! Renewable energy! Just a few more policy positions the Democratic Socialist will try to implement — at all costs, no matter how destructive.

Zohran Mamdani won the 2025 NYC Democratic mayoral primary back in June by about 12 percentage points — and has maintained a comfortable lead ever since.

But "Mamdani Momentum" comes at a price, leading many to wonder: Who's filling Mamdani's war chest? Just where does the Socialist darling get his dollars from?

GAI President and New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer knows the answer.

According to Schweizer, 78% of Mamdani's funders are NOT New Yorkers, and include radical funders tied to the 1993 WTC bombing, a New Mexico school shooting plot, Hezbollah/Iran propaganda machines, and more.

"Radical Islamic Cleric Siraj Wahhaj (an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing) funneled cash into Mamdani's support network. Three (3!) of the cleric's children were sentenced to life in prison in 2024 for running a New Mexico terror training camp for school shootings," Schweizer shared on X.

💣 Radical Islamic Cleric Siraj Wahhaj (an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing) funneled cash into Mamdani’s support network.

Three (3!) of the cleric's children were sentenced to life in prison in 2024 for running a New Mexico terror training camp for school… pic.twitter.com/rNFHDwaGlI — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 1, 2025

Who else is excited about Mayor Mamdani? How about Hezbollah…

Hezbollah's main mouthpiece, Al-Khandiq media, celebrated Mamdani's rise, calling the NYC mayor's office the "2nd most powerful in America," a stepping stone to Congress, Cabinet…even VP.

Iran's state media bragged that Mamdani's team mobilized 100+ mosques across NYC.

Having said all that, it should surprise precisely no one that Mamdani calls Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and has accused him of carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

When asked repeatedly if he condemns "Globalize the Intifada" (an antisemitic slogan glorifying violent uprisings and the elimination of Jews), Mamdani REFUSED. Instead, he claimed it "means different things to different people."

As Schweizer said: "Hezbollah couldn't have scripted it better."

Mamdani has now even lost MSNBC after his refusal to condemn the antisemitic statement “globalize intifada.”



Wait for the reaction by Deutsch. It’s brutal. pic.twitter.com/SfEkVZdaQH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 30, 2025

But, perhaps Mamdani's family members are more sensible than his "associates" — maybe they are more politically centrist and less controversial?

Nope.

"Mamdani's mother has received millions from Qatar for her film projects," Schweizer said on X. "Qatar, a known funder of Hamas, is one of the top state backers of Islamist political influence worldwide. And Mamdani's father? He's apparently an apologist for suicide bombing (it shouldn't be 'stigmatized') and supports China as the CCP escalates its confrontation with the USA."

"The big immediate significance of China's role [In Africa] is that it has eroded this monopoly and from an African point of view, it can only be good," Mamdani's father, Mahmood Mamdani, said.

He's also been a staunch critic of Israel.

Now that we have a consensus that Israel is an apartheid state, the next step is to call for sanctions against the apartheid state. — Mahmood Mamdani (@mm1124) May 19, 2021

…and defender of Palestine.

Palestinians have a right to resist. This is a colonial occupation, not a conflict! — Mahmood Mamdani (@mm1124) May 12, 2021

Quick recap: Mamdani is a Socialist whose campaign is funded almost entirely by out-of-staters — some with terror ties. Hezbollah, a terror organization, wants him to win. His parents are suicide bomber apologists with ties to Qatar, funders of Hamas.

Instead of voting for Mamdani, Schweizer has another idea:

Investigate & prosecute foreign agents bankrolling campaigns.

Close the "green card / red money" loophole.

Overturn soft-on-crime policies letting radicals bankroll radicals.

That sounds like a better plan to us.

Earlier this week, Peter Schweizer joined John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby on WBAC Radio. He discussed the troubling foreign-linked money flowing into New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's campaign.

🇨🇳 Meanwhile, CCP operative Neville Roy Singham (now under multiple federal investigations) is part of the same radical donor ecosystem behind Mamdani’s rise. Lawmakers are calling for the feds to freeze and/or seize Singham’s assets. See my recent interview with @JCats2013 and… pic.twitter.com/RLbE7KjaKd — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 1, 2025

Full episode:

