Scott Adams Reveals Scary Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

Dilbert creator Scott Adams revealed over the weekend that he is “paralyzed below the waist” as he continues battling advanced prostate cancer.

“I can’t move any muscles,” Adams told his YouTube audience on Saturday. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles.”

Adams said he is pursuing radiation therapy to address a tumor near his spine as part of his treatment to limit further damage, while potentially restoring some strength.

“They’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine if all goes well, and it gets more tumor than it gets good stuff, I might get my, at least ability to get to get some strength back in my lower bod,” the cartoonist explained.

Later in the broadcast, Adams praised the care he has received from his nurses.

“We’ve MRIed it and looked at it, and I’ve got all the help I need at Kaiser,” he said. “More than enough. They’re bending over backwards.”

Last month, Adams publicly appealed to President Donald Trump to intervene on his behalf due to delays in receiving a newly approved cancer treatment. At the time, Adams wrote on X that his condition was worsening rapidly and that Kaiser Permanente of Northern California has yet to schedule a treatment it has already approved. Rather, Kaiser had authorized Adams to receive Pluvicto, a recently FDA-approved radioligand therapy for advanced prostate cancer, but had yet to book the required intravenous infusion, according to Adams.

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto,” Adams wrote. “But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that.”

“I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” he continued. “That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”

Mere hours later, Trump took to Truth Social to acknowledge that he would help get the urgently needed drug for Adams, writing, "On it!"

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, which manufactures Pluvicto, said last month that the therapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death in prostate cancer patients by 28%. The treatment belongs to a class of medicines that pairs tumor-targeting molecules with radioactive particles designed to destroy cancer cells.

In May, Adams disclosed on his Coffee with Scott Adams Rumble show that he has the same aggressive form of prostate cancer as former President Joe Biden.

“My life expectancy is maybe this summer,” he said at the time, describing persistent pain, months of using a walker, and declining mobility. “Every day is a nightmare.”

Adams also said he unsuccessfully tried ivermectin and fenbendazole as alternative treatments.