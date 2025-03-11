SCOTUS Rejects Effort To Block Climate Lawsuits Against Energy Companies

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) rejected a lawsuit by Republican attorneys general that aimed at blocking left-wing lawsuits targeting energy companies for their alleged role in contributing to “global warming.”

As ABC News reports, the lawsuit was filed by attorneys general from 19 different states in response to several Democrat-led lawsuits against oil and gas companies.

The Republican lawsuit, led by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said that the lawsuits by Democratic states were essentially attempting to control national policy; he also warned that such efforts could run the risk of increasing energy prices.

States whose attorneys general have filed such lawsuits against energy companies include California, Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The general claim by these lawsuits is that energy companies allegedly misled the public as to the environmental impact of their operations and products.

The Democratic challenges claim that these practices have led to billions of dollars in damage as the result of natural disasters, which far-left climate activists believe to be caused by global warming even though there is no proof of any such correlation.

In a 7-2 ruling, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented and said that they would have allowed the Republican lawsuit to move forward.

In his dissent, which did not comment on the merits of the case itself, Justice Thomas said that the Supreme Court did not yet have the discretion to reject the Republican lawsuit.

The high court has already rejected several appeals by energy companies, similarly seeking an end to the left-wing challenges.