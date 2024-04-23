SCOTUS Will Hear Lawsuit Challenging Biden's ATF "Ghost Gun" Rule Before Elections 

On Monday, the Supreme Court said it would review a lawsuit filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and FPC Action Foundation (FPCAF) challenging President Biden's "frame or receiver" rule, which was enforced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The nation's highest court plans to decide if certain gun parts that complete 'ghost guns' fall under the definition of a "firearm" under the federal Gun Control Act.

Ghost gun rules require kit manufacturers and sellers to obtain licenses to sell the parts kit, apply serial numbers to frames and receivers, and conduct FBI background checks.

Last year, the Fifth Circuit struck down the ghost gun rule, but the Justice Department appealed to the Supreme Court. Biden's DoJ desperately claimed that 80% lower kits were considered "firearms" under the Gun Control Act of 1968 because it included "any weapon…which will or is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive," as well as "the frame or receiver of any such weapon."

FPC founder and President Brandon Combs called Biden's ATF war on the Second Amendment through the ghost gun rule "unconstitutional and abusive."

"We are delighted that the Supreme Court will hear our case and decide this important issue once and for all," Combs said, adding, "The Fifth Circuit's decision in our case was correct and now that victory can be applied to the entire country."

FPC Action Foundation President Cody J. Wisniewski, counsel for Plaintiffs, said, "This is an important day for the entire liberty movement. By agreeing to hear our case, the Supreme Court will have the opportunity to put ATF firmly in its place and stop the agency from unconstitutionally expanding its gun control agenda. We look forward to addressing this unlawful rule in the Court's next term."

One of the leading plaintiffs, Cody Wilson of Defense Distributed, the maker of Ghost Gunner, told us, "We're pleased the Court decided to take up this important question concerning the proper definition of a firearm."

Wilson added, "The Biden ATF had tried to illegally rewrite the legal definition of the word to discourage homemade firearms."

Meanwhile, ABC News is calling ghost guns "a firearm" despite the Supreme Court having yet ruled on the case. This misinformation and disinformation

ABC News is saying the quiet part out loud: The government wants to label all gun parts firearms to restrict the Second Amendment.