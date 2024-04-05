Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Bodyguard Claims Music Mogul Had Tapes Of "Politicians" And "Princes"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The former bodyguard of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ claims the music mogul had blackmail tapes of politicians, princes and other prominent individuals who were involved in his sex parties.

Combs, who has been hit with a barrage of physical abuse, rape and sexual trafficking allegations, had his homes in Miami and Los Angeles raided by the Department of Homeland Security last month, during which federal agents seized computers and other electronic devices.

Gene Deal, who was present the night when Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot in 1997, made the sensational comments during an interview with ‘The Art of Dialogue’ YouTube channel.

NEW: Diddy’s former bodyguard Gene Deal suggests that Diddy may have tapes of politicians, princes and even preachers which could now be in the hands of the feds.



“I don't think it's only celebrities gonna be shook. He had politicians in there, he had princes in there. He also… pic.twitter.com/hheJPwrKMe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2024

“I don’t think it’s only celebrities gonna be shook. He had politicians in there, he had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there,” said Deal.

“Can you imagine, he had every room bugged,” he added.

When asked why Combs’ media department had stayed silent on the allegations against him, Deal responded, “Either they took part in some of the stuff that happened, or they’re scared that it may mess up their brand.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters speculated that the tapes, if they exist, are now in the hands of the feds and “that’s a lot of blackmail.”

Deal’s comments echo those of rapper Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who claimed Combs had hidden cameras throughout his home to record sex tapes involving celebrities during his “freak off” parties.

Combs has denied all the allegations against him and hasn’t been hit with any criminal charges as of yet.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.