Seattle's Woke Problem: You Don't Hate Antifa Or Leftist Politicians Enough

If you want to travel back in history and get a glimpse of the spread of violent Bolshevism across Europe in the early 20th Century, the west coast of the US in 2025 is a close parallel. Seattle in particular has become a cesspool of extreme Antifa activism and apathetic local governance. It's a place where zero tolerance is displayed for differing political views and violence is considered an acceptable strategy to silence opponents. Seattle is a glimpse back to the height of the woke era, and a warning of what could happen if the political left is ever allowed to gain real power again.

As we covered last week, Antifa groups organized and descended on a Christian event held by Mayday USA in Cal Anderson Park, within the same area that was once the "CHAZ autonomous zone" during the riots of 2020. The reaction from the woke mob to the peaceful free speech event was vicious and at least 23 arrests were made by police.

What the local news does not mention, however, is the fact that these kinds of disruptive actions are a regular occurrence in the Seattle area. Any visit from a conservative group or speaker in a public venue is immediately swarmed and attacked; people who attend the events are specifically targeted for harassment. Antifa isn't only seeking to intimidate the speakers or the organizers, they go after anyone who shows up to listen. The establishment media will never show you most of these incidents.

Breaking: Violent Trantifa members attacked a detransitioned gay man (in the glasses and grey suit) who was attempting to go to the Christian worship event at City Hall in Seattle. Video by @camhigby: pic.twitter.com/ItwL6vX2cw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2025

What activists get away with is astonishing. The behavior on display is grotesque and the Seattle police have done very little to stop it. To put it plainly, 23 arrests is nowhere near enough. No one is safe from these people, including women, children, the elderly and journalists.

Antifa targets mother and baby at Christian worship event in Seattle. Send in the National Guard! pic.twitter.com/dakqrxzaD4 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 28, 2025

In some cases, the police yell at those filming the activists and their crimes, instead of forcing the activists to behave.

I was just physically chased by Antifa militants and trans activists outside the pro-Christian rally in Seattle.



Dozens of Seattle PD officers came to my rescue. I was told I am no longer allowed to be on the outskirts from my own safety. pic.twitter.com/6VPYTVt3XS — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 28, 2025

A common methodology of Antifa groups is to provoke - They surround a target to harass and intimidate, blocking their path or herding them in another direction. If the target strikes back to defend themselves, the protesters then cry "assault".

Breaking — Journalist @choeshow was just assaulted by trans Antifa activists outside of Seattle City Hall.@SeattlePD made two arrests.



The incident occurred ahead at the pro-Christian rally calling for Mayor Harrell’s resignation. pic.twitter.com/JaxCFR2LLk — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 27, 2025

At a Riley Gaines speaking event at the University of Washington in Seattle, Antifa freaks stalked attendees as they left and threatened them with death. The police did nothing.

"It would be so beautiful to see your bodies hanging from the tree"



Trantifa/Antifa members threatened an elderly couple leaving a @Riley_Gaines_ event at the @UW campus. Police had to escort them as the militants followed. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/ZapSmwQo8y — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2025

The intimidation tactic skirts the line of free speech and protest in every way, but activists are given considerable legal immunity by the city government.

Antifa followed a woman walking with a cane & encouraged her to kill herself for attending a women’s rights event at @UW in Seattle featuring ex-collegiate swimmer @Riley_Gaines_. The extremists followed attendees to their cars to broadcast plate numbers. pic.twitter.com/hCY3lNR2XW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2025

The notion that Antifa is just an "idea" rather than an organized group of people is nonsense. These mobs are highly coordinated and they are clearly trained in provocateur strategies. Whether or not they are being paid to show up is something that should be investigated. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says the agency is looking into the targeted violence against the Christian event last week, but he should also look into the complicity of city officials as well as the possibility that NGOs are funding the activists in question.

Antifa and other woke groups have become accustomed to doing whatever they please without real consequences and this needs to change. Violent leftists thrive in environments where permission is assumed; in other words, they expect to receive special treatment from the government and police. The fact that 23 of them were arrested is a kind of miracle given the complicity of Seattle's Mayor Bruce Harrell, but it is a limited measure. The reality is that most of those people will likely be released with a slap on the wrist, and the cycle begins all over again.

Keep in mind, any conservative group using the same tactics would be met with an aggressive response from the city and they would be labeled domestic terrorists in the process. Seattle's Antifa problem is a symptom of a greater disease; the wokeness trickles down from the government and poisons the rest of the community.