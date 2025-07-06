The Secret Campaign To Stop RFK Jr.

Authored by 'A MidWestern Doctor' via 'The Forgotten Side Of Medicine' substack,

A few days ago, Robert Malone contacted me about a leaked memo from BIO published by the Brownstone Institute which he’d shared on his Substack which detailed an orchestrated industry conspiracy to sabotage RFK Jr. and stop making America healthy.

After reviewing the article, my suspicion was that it was authentic as I knew an orchestrated campaign against RFK Jr. existed and much of it matched what we had already proven these groups (e.g., BIO do). I then asked the people closest to the story (who I trust) who shared that they had confidence in the source who leaked it, and noted that when confronted by a larger outlet, BIO did not explicitly deny it, also suggesting the document was real (e.g., their spokesman declined to confirm or deny the veracity of the quote about lobbying for Kennedy’s ouster). As such, I will proceed on the assumption it was real.

RFK’s Nomination

Throughout this publication, RFK Jr. has been one of the few political figures I have publicly supported. This is because:

RFK has continually advocated for many of the things most important to me.

I long thought it would be impossible to ever have anyone in a senior level of government advocating for them—but due to an extraordinary confluence of events RFK was put into a position to.

When I spent time with RFK, my two non-verbal takeaways were that he has gone through a lot of very difficult and traumatic events throughout his life, and that he has a deep conviction in the positions he is advocating for. There are a variety of ways people can respond to those types of unpleasant experiences, and it appeared to me that RFK adopted one of the less common responses—developing a deep conviction to make the world be a better place regardless of the obstacles put in front of you.

A few of my close friends who know RFK Jr. feel the same way.

Since he has gotten into the H.H.S., he has been very systematic and strategic in fixing the issues we are facing, in many cases doing exactly what I would do.

In short, like many, I long entertained entering politics so I could fix the horrendous issues around us, but ultimately was not willing to because becoming a politician is a miserable experience which puts your entire life under scrutiny, leads to a never ending slew of attacks to force you to adopt positions that support vested interests, and requires you continually make unpalatable compromises to advance the greater good.



RFK Jr. hence is a blessing to me, as he’s doing everything I would do if I’d made the necessary sacrifices (and had the luck) to get into a position of influence, but instead he’s taking the heat for that role, and as such, I feel compelled to do all I can to support him during this once in a lifetime opportunity (which is essentially why I overextend myself to produce this newsletter).

Making the Impossible Possible

One of the things I feel most people do not grasp is how much influence the H.H.S. Secretary has over health in the country (as many of the Federal Laws and Policies are written so that they are implemented at the Secretary’s discretion—which until now has protected the status quo as no H.H.S Secretary tried to make the country healthy).



Likewise, I feel many still do not understand just how improbable it was RFK got both nominated and confirmed, or that Trump has essentially given RFK the leeway to do whatever he wants to do (provided it’s done in a sensible and persuasive manner)—something to the best of my knowledge no other Federal leader in US history has been able to do.

Note: the closest parallel, Harvey Willey, the first head of the FDA a century ago had massive public support, and both Congress and the court’s support, but nonetheless lobbyists managed to convince the executive branch to tie Wiley’s hands eventually leading to his resignation as he realized he could do more to help America’s health from outside of the government.

Presently, I believe RFK’s unprecedented situation was due to:

Trump having longstanding concerns about the excessive vaccine schedule due to children he knew being injured by them. Beyond having publicly spoken about this prior to his 2016 run, during the 2016 presidential debates he refused to back down on his position and at the start of his first term, he’d planned to have RFK lead a federal investigation of the vaccine schedule (which was ultimately nixed by his administration and outside parties like Bill Gates).

Both Scott Atlas M.D. and Joe Navarro’s memoir of the pandemic tell a similar story. During COVID, Trump had had serious doubts about what the media and experts were saying about COVID (which against widespread protest he enacted the early travel ban), did not support the lockdowns or endless testing, and repeatedly tried to get non-standard therapies (e.g., hydroxychloroquine and disinfecting UV light treatments) into consideration. Unfortunately, everyone in the H.H.S. along with the media, continually sabotaged this and as a result, his advisors told him he could not rock the boat by creating public outrage over being a mass murder (e.g., by not perpetually locking down the country)—something we also encountered when communicating with the White House over off-patent ways to treat and end the pandemic (they told us the data was compelling but they could not afford to be eviscerated by the media by supporting them).

Both Navarro and Atlas attested that Trump felt immensely conflicted over ignoring his gut hunch to listen to the “experts,” and it is my belief that Trump knows if had instead focused on rational COVID policies, he would have won the 2020 election (as the pandemic would have been over by November). Note: when Atlas left the White House, he told Trump and his advisors ““Well, Mr. President, I will say this. You have balls. I have balls. But the closest people around you—they didn’t. They had no balls. They let you down.” (followed by Atlas remarking They let down the rest of the country, too).

The alternative proposed to Trump (and supported by the medical establishment and an otherwise hostile media) was to push for a vaccine in Warp Speed so that it could be ready before the election. Trump thus used a pre-existing (Gates funded) framework for this and did everything he could to expedite it (e.g., he funded the development and manufacturing of a variety of potential vaccine candidates prior to them being ready so that the production time could be decreased). On one hand, this was a “monumental accomplishment” as it allowed a vaccine to get to market much faster than anyone thought was possible, but on the other hand (if you knew about all the issues with vaccines) a terrible idea likely to release a disastrous product.

Most importantly however, after months of meetings, promises, and eager expectations by the White House, at the last minute, Pfizer pulled the rug out on Trump and delayed the vaccine’s approval until right after the election, presumably because it was in their interest to have a more pro-pharmaceutical contingent assume the Presidency (which the House Judiciary recently confirmed). On one hand, I feel this was “fair” because if you make a deal with the devil you can’t expect to not get burned, but more importantly, that greed from Pfizer was incredibly shortsighted because it destroyed any trust or leverage they had to rein Trump in were he to get re-elected.

The media messaging used to push the COVID vaccines was very similar to the sensationalistic partisan messaging used to discredit Trump’s first presidency. Because of this, when it was deployed against Trump’s supporters to make them vaccinate, owing to their existing distrust of the media developed over the last four years, they were not receptive to it, and chose not to vaccinate. As such, when the media and government doubled down on pushing the vaccines, it made many who were previously neutral about vaccines become highly distrustful of them—particularly since they were frequently observing severe injuries every authority claimed “did not exist” and seeing the COVID vaccine fail.

In short, because of how greedy the pharmaceutical industry was with the COVID vaccines (and how good a job the galvanized independent media did of exposing these underhanded tactics) they effectively “killed the goose that laid the Golden Eggs” and created the most public distrust in vaccines that has been seen since the early days of the smallpox vaccine. Note: Pfizer’s decision to relentlessly push the COVID vaccines to increase their profits (at the expense of the traditional vaccine industry) seemed incredibly short-sighted to me, as had this been done less aggressively, the trust that industry rests upon could have been maintained. One of the best explanations I’ve ever heard for why this happened came from a pharmaceutical executive who shared with me that pharmaceutical executives are frequently rotated out of their companies and paid lavish bonuses which are dependent upon sales during their tenure, so as a result, they have no incentive to avoid short term profits at the expense of the sector.

All of that (and prior skepticism from the Tea Party due to Obama’s vaccine overreach) made vaccine skepticism part of the modern Republican party and birthed the Make America Healthy Again movement. In turn, RFK was able to ride that wind to become one of the most successful independent candidates in US history (reaching 22% of the vote), before utilizing that capitol to support President Trump (and likely swing the race) in return from him agreeing to advance Making America Healthy Again (as there was no interest within the Democrat party to do the same).

Trump decided to keep his promise (either out of obligation or because he want to make America healthy) and due to his unique political position, had the ability to force others to comply with it.

It’s really hard to describe how improbable all of this happened, and had I not seen it unfold in front of me, I would have never thought there was even a 1% chance of someone like RFK becoming the HHS Secretary.

Note: RFK recently had an excellent interview with Tucker Carlson which spelled out exactly what he is doing, how grave and indefensible many of the issues we face are, and the difficulties he’s run into from the establishment from trying to make things right.

Public Relations

One of the most frustrating things for me throughout my lifetime has watched cause after cause (or politician) I strongly agreed with be nullified by the media working in concert to sabotage it. It hence was eye-opening for me when I learned about the Public Relations Industry (discussed further here), an invisible multibillion industry which synthesizes marketing and propaganda to persuade the public of its sponsor’s message.

On one side, PR is immensely depressing, as it so effect it essentially “invalidates” democracy as whatever message its sponsor’s pay for is what becomes policy rather than what the public wants—and in most cases the public can’t even see it be done. On the other, understanding the industry is also incredibly informative for predicting future events, as there are a limited number of tactics the PR industry uses (presumably because people who work in those firms are not that creative and because the industry has had such a monopoly on truth it has not been forced to innovate). As a result, once you see the early stages of a PR campaign in motion, you normally know what will follow because it is very predictive and repetitive.

Note: those tactics include blasting the same message on every outlet, using focus groups to create the most emotionally manipulative messaging possible (which is why newscasters and politicians will all often say rather odd sculpted phrases), having “independent” experts or “trustable third parties” promote the intended message and creating fabricated viral moments (which the entire media then amplifies) to promote their message.

In many cases, PR is also blended with political lobbying so lobbyists will not only push legislators to kill a bill which threaten their industry but also incite a public hysteria against it to intimidate legislators into stopping it. For example, methamphetamine production has been immensely damaging for many parts of America (e.g., roughly 4% of Americans have an amphetamine use disorder, overdoses now kill over 30,000 Americans a year, parental methamphetamine has become a leading reason children are put into foster care and in numerous states cleaning up toxic meth labs have overwhelmed law enforcement). Much of this arose from it becoming possible to easily synthesize meth at home from pseudoephedrine (one of many cough medicines), so legislators in hard hit states sought to stop this by placing limits on how much pseudoephedrine could be purchased over the counter—after which lobbyists and PR firms descended like hornets to stop those laws from passing (in most cases succeeding).

Public Relations and Social Media

The PR apparatus is much more suited to engaging with the legacy media than social media (as there are a limited number of networks which have monopolized the airwaves so it is easy enough to pay them all off to promote your message whereas online there are an almost infinite number of voices). Because of this, the existing control apparatus has greatly struggled (e.g., within hours Twitter can often completely debunk a carefully orchestrated and costly PR campaign and there are far to many content producers to buy them all off) and a lot of marginal attempts have been made to try to shift that tide.

As such, during the COVID vaccine public relations campaign, one of the primary pushes by the industry was to enact draconian censorship from both online media companies (e.g., Facebook) and the government. As this was not enough, many attempts were made to directly silence those who still spoke out (e.g., getting them banned online, getting them fired, taking about their board certifications or licenses and leaving grisly threats on their doorsteps).

Eventually, we figured out much of this was being coordinated by “Shot’s Fired” a private Facebook group (which had many prominent vaccine zealots including Richard Pan—the California State Senator who ushered in the era of immensely unpopular vaccine mandates after the 2019 Measles “outbreak” [where no one died]). That group in turn would pick a “target,” descend on them like bees, and then once the target had been neutralized, proceed onto the next target.

After some work (e.g., a few of us infiltrated the group while a few others untangled their web of concealed funding), we discovered out they were being funded be the Public Good Project, which in turn was being funded by the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO). For context, BIO is “the largest trade organization to serve and represent the emerging biotechnology industry in the United States and around the globe,” with many pharmaceutical clients (e.g., you can find Moderna, J&J and remdesivir’s manufacturer Gilead listed as core companies in their membership directory), and interlocking relationships with the leadership of many of these companies (e.g., BIO shares a VP with Pfizer). In turn, as you might expect, these groups also had extensive interactions with the Biden administration and the social media companies, all of which was done to further promote the vaccine campaign.

Note: when I watched the promotional videos Shots Fired made to attract funding, they essentially said they would “save the world” by getting the funding for a lot of trolling (harassment) and astroturfing—relatively unsophisticated tactics that again illustrate the PR apparatus is not capable of effectively engaging the internet.

Let’s now look at BIO’s partial denial of the leak:

The purported memo was not produced by BIO. We have never seen or heard of this document, and it certainly does not accurately represent the spirit, strategy, or mission of BIO’s work.

Given BIO’s documented conduct, I would say the document very much reflects “the spirit, strategy, and mission of BIO’s work.”

Note: strong accusations require significant proof. Everything I mentioned in this section is extensively documented in this article.

A Midwestern Doctor

September 25, 2024

The Plot to Get RFK, Jr.

Once it became clear Trump would indeed take on the political risk of nominating RFK Jr., I suspected a massive PR campaign would be orchestrated to stop it. In turn, I gradually saw clearly concocted stories appear on the mainstream media, and on November 18th Politico aired a remarkably story which not only admitted this was happening, but appeared to be a solicitation for more funding.

Democratic-aligned healthcare advocacy groups are putting together a strategy to fight Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to be HHS secretary.

During an organizing call on Monday, the details of which have not been reported publicly, more than 200 people from several dozen of those groups, along with other advocacy organizations, discussed strategies to oppose Kennedy’s nomination. That included which Republican senators to target and the most effective way to talk to them, according to Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care.

Protect Our Care is hiring teams in several states, including Alaska, Idaho, Maine, and West Virginia, to lobby senators at the state and local level through experts and personal stories, with events slated to begin as soon as next week.

Note: as you might expect, “Protect Our Care” was funded by the medical industry. One of the most amazing things about this campaign is that it not only targeted Democrat Senators but also (with Mike Pence’s lobbying group) Republican ones. This led to the truly extraordinary situation where RFK Jr. was attacked both for being “too pro-choice” and “too pro-life” something I have never previously seen in the abortion debate.

Because of all of this, I quickly began testing out if there was any approach I could enact to potentially derail it. After a bit, I realized the best approach was to highlight the vast pharmaceutical donations prominent politicians (particularly Elizabeth Warren) had received and juxtapose them with those politicians zealous (and unjustified) critiques of RFK which coincidently happened to echo industry talking points.

As such, after some testing to refine it, I posted a thread immediately after the first day of RFK’s hearing which showed those most opposed to RFK also had the most contributions from parties within the pharmaceutical industry. This worked (getting 33 million direct views and many more indirect ones) and the backlash from it (e.g., against progressive icon Bernie Sanders), according to one insider, was sufficient to get key Republicans on the fence to vote for RFK so they would not risk breaking from their party and having their funding be exposed—all of which illustrates that the traditional PR approach (paying off the media to gaslight Americans) is no longer viable.

However, while that campaign failed and RFK was able to get confirmed, the industry was not going to give up (as people will get quite vicious to protect their revenue streams) and since then I’ve tried to do what I can to counteract the various (common) strategies they’ve cycled through such as many people claiming RFK is our enemy and trying to sabotage MAHA or the various attempts I’ve watched to neutralize RFK by driving a wedge between MAHA and MAGA.

BIO’s Document

With that context, I would now like to review the leaked BIO document with some comments of my own. In my eyes, one of the most important takeaways from this is that many parts of it show how the PR industry continuously sculpts and resculpts language to manipulate us.

Note: my comments are in italics, everything else is copied from the document.

BIO Vaccine Policy Steering Committee (VPSC) Meeting April 3, 2025 Executive Summary – Key Highlights

●Political Landscape

•Widespread concern over RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine stance; members view him as a direct threat to public health.

•FDA’s April 2 RIF (reduction in force) marked a critical turning point, raising concerns about institutional stability [RIF was where RFK let go of corrupt officials and science throughout the H.H.S. who had undermined America’s health]

•Speculation about the Trump-RFK Jr. alliance, with potential for breakdown over conflicting interests.

●Strategic Voices and Allies

•Dr. Oz seen as a potential “voice of reason” on public health within the current administration.

•Senator Cassidy emerging as an influential advocate for CDC and public health engagement.

•AEI and former Senator Richard Burr seen as important conservative allies in vaccine advocacy.

Note: Senator Cassidy has been one of RFK’s primary opponents on vaccine safety. I am truthfully undecided if he has been paid off or simply has the strong belief in vaccines many doctors have (e.g., while the former seems likely, the only person I know who I trust and directly knows Cassidy believes it is the latter). Fortunately, even if he is being funded, documents like this make it much harder for him to maintain his stance and create a window for him to pivot once RFK Jr. is able to provide gold-standard evidence of vaccine harm (which he discusses in the above Tucker Carlson interview).

●VPSC Leadership and Goals

•New co-chairs: Silvia Taylor (Novavax) and Art Hirt (Merck).

•Emphasis on governance restructure, AEI relationship-building, and defining 2025 vaccine strategy.

•Strategy centered on continuity, innovation access, and restoring public trust [good luck with that].

●Investor and Market Challenges

•Vaccine development viewed as unpredictable and politicized; goalposts are constantly shifting.

•Investor confidence shaken; limited capital access for the next 6–9 months.

•Jim Wassil (Vaxcyte): no viable capital-raising opportunities in current climate.

Note: when Malone sent me this, my immediate response was “lol, goal posts are shifting” in reference to the fact the vaccine industry always shifts the goal posts on a vaccine during their sales campaign (e.g., the COVID vaccines would be fully voluntary, prevent transmission and prevent all illness, to mandatory and maybe reduce your risk of severe illness if you take a booster every year). More importantly, this passage touches on the core of the issue, because people no longer have a blind trust in vaccines and their lucrative approval by the FDA/CDC is no longer guaranteed, they’ve stopped becoming an attractive market for investors, thereby drying up the funding spigot, which amongst other things sustains the PR and lobbying campaigns enacted by groups like BIO (hence creating an existential risk to this group).

●Communications and Messaging Strategy

•Need to frame vaccine narrative around “efficiency,” “transparency,” and “national security.

•Shift BIO’s messaging regarding ACIP/FDA from defensive to proactive: from “protect” and “defend” to “optimize” and “enhance.”

•Launch of the pro-vaccine campaign “Why We Vaccinate” to be tested in the Washington, D.C. area.

●Opportunities and Threats

•Threats: Anti-vaccine rhetoric, tariffs, index pricing, weakened FDA capacity.

•Opportunities: Leverage National Security Commission report, onshore supply chains, reposition vaccines as national security assets.

●Tactical Recommendations

•Engage conservative voices and grassroots/state-level influencers rather than federal figures like RFK Jr.

•Convene a Senate Public Health Caucus.

•Rebuild FDA capacity with Commissioner Makary; modernize review pathways while protecting mission integrity.

Focus public messaging on science and economic benefits—healthy workforce, national resilience.

Meeting Goals

a. Discuss new governance structure of VPSC

b. Identify key areas for BIO engagement

c. Outline VPSC goals/priorities

d. Build a relationship with AEI Introduction of New Co-Chairs a. Silvia Taylor – Corporate Affairs, Novavax b. Art Hirt – SVP Vaccines, Merck BIO Diversifying Input

a. Including Conservative voices

b. American Enterprise Institute (AEI)

c. Richard Burr – Former Senator NC; Advisor, DLA Piper Health Policy Steering Committee

Note: In many cases once politicians leave office they frequently become highly paid lobbyists or create lobbying groups (e.g., Mike Pence’s firm has a 20 million dollar budget) 2025 Vaccine Strategy

a. Goal: Protecting continuity and viability of vaccine business

b. Core Principles: Promoting access, innovation, and trust

c. Objective: Maintain and strengthen environment for vaccine access and innovation

d. Objective: Help build trust in vaccines Impact of New HHS Administration [one of the most important parts to read]

a. “It is time to go to The Hill and lobby that it is time for RFK Jr to go…communicate what’s going on in business”

b. Trump owed RFK Jr (for his support), but that loyalty may/may not last

c. Definitive examples of RFK Jr’s threat to vaccines and public health

d. If vaccine companies lose investor confidence – everyone loses

e. Jim Wassil, EVP & COO Vaxcyte

•i. Investors have stated they are leaving until the next data read out

•ii. No opportunity to raise capital in the current environment

•iii. Investors are sitting on the sidelines for the next 6-9 month

•iv. Vaccine pathway to approval is unpredictable and politicized

f. RFK Jr Administration keeps moving the goal posts on vaccines

g. BIO supports change, as long as the core mission of institutions is protected and there is business continuity

h. Need to communicate with the new Administration using their words – safety, efficiency, health resilience, transparency

Note: all of this shows that we are winning and there is a good chance that will snowball. John Crowley – BIO President & CEO

a. Vaccines are the #1 priority at BIO [this shows how critical vaccines are to the industry as there are far more lucrative non-vaccine products on the market, but vaccines are a cornerstone of the trust which underlies the industry and a source of longterm revenue from all the chronic illnesses they cause]

b. Vaccines are “canary in the coal mine” with respect to gauging HHS anticipated actions

c. BIO created vaccine task force (1st BIO task force)

d. There are both threats and opportunities working with the new Administration

•i. Threats—1. Tariffs 2. Index pricing 3. Vaccine lack of trust

•ii. Opportunities

1. National Security Commission Report – Biotech Threats (https://www.biotech.senate.gov/final-report/chapters/)

•a. Need for accelerated research and approval timelines

•b. Need for on-shoring supply lines [I actually agree with this]

e. FDA needs to stay strong; BIO priority to work with Commissioner Makary to replace lost talent, modernize FDA, communicate big picture implications regarding vaccine access [my limited indirect experiences with Makary have made me very hopeful he won’t sell out to the industry]

f. Need a creative communication campaign targeting

•i. Legislators and influencers (as opposed to directly with RFK Jr)

•ii. Conservative constituents such as AEI

•iii. Unions (concern regarding Member health)

•iv. Campaign needs to both inspire and frighten (potential outcomes)

•v. $2M of BIO’s $4M cash reserve will be spent on vaccine programs [once again showing how critical vaccines are to the industry—particularly since BIO is willing to risk that much of their reserves despite a real chance their funding will dry up]

g. Need to identify common ground areas

•i. Domestic manufacturing

•ii. Strategic importance to U.S.

•1. Need for a healthy population [which is why BIO’s response after getting caught was to “endorse” MAHA].

•2. Protection from pandemic/bio attacks



Note: on the internet, there are two common ways for content producers to make money. One is to be paid a flat fee to promote sponsored messages for your brand (e.g., large influencers can make 10,000 a post). Now that I have a larger Twitter following (287k followers) I periodically get these solicitations (and never respond). I asked a friend about Influenceable and she told me she received $500 per tweet (which were pre-written but she could modify), and normally 3 tweets per campaign and a few per month, adding up to a roughly 10,000.00 minimal work monthly salary (which helps explain why many prominent conservative influencer’s all started posting nearly identical messages supporting soda consumption (for up to $1000 each) that Nick Sorter then exposed in May here.

The other is to receive a cut for how much of a product you sell (typically via an affiliate link). In most cases, the products being sold are high margin ones with a lot of competition (e.g., ivermectin or fenben), which results in overpriced ones being offered which the influencer then creates their own spin to justify why you should buy it from them (and attack their competitors or anyone who threatens their sales). I have received a lot of requests to do this (which would have netted me hundreds of thousands of dollars) but I have refused to do it because I don’t think it’s ethical and want to restrict promoting products to new ones I think come from ethical companies I want to give a chance to enter the marketplace so they can help people. One of the both fortunate and unfortunate things about DMSO is that since it costs so little, there are no margins to be made on it, so I have not been attacked by other people pushing DMSO, but simultaneously, no one has wanted to heavily promote it (as they can’t make money off it) so it’s fallen to me to do that (which fortunately due to my network I can). Scott Gottlieb – Resident Fellow, AEI [Scott Gottlieb was one of Trump’s FDA Chiefs and then after leaving immediately became a Pfizer Board Member and frequently is a media guest defending the pharmaceutical industry]. a. “MAHA movement is a cover for an anti-vaccine campaign” [this is why it’s so critical for us to also focus on the other important MAHA polices like healthier food which appeal to a broader segment of the population]

b. Focus attention and dialog on grassroots/state/local level (vs Federal)

c. Very few people in the WH with public health backgrounds [as COVID and 2020 shows, appealing to experts will no longer work]

d. Q: Will the Trump-RFK Jr relationship break?

”Not convinced it will break as there are non-vaccine issues, such as food safety, within MAHA” [which is why I do not agree with the influencers criticizing RFK for focusing on food safety]

Q: How does one reach out and get support when no one is willing to stick their neck out? [this illustrates that the monolithic vaccine industry is a lot more vulnerable than it appears once its core supports such as public trust are removed]

”Focus on the national security benefit – need for domestic manufacturing.”

f. Concern that companies are exiting smaller vaccine markets

g. Need to differentiate between anti-vaccine/vaccine hesitancy (“movable middle”) vs anti-vaccine mandate groups

h. Need to differentiate between science argument vs economic argument (healthy workforce)

i. Dr. Oz can be public health voice of reason within WH [not anymore!]

•i. Has strong healthcare team

•ii. Deeply scientific and public health minded

•iii. Potential role educating the public

j. Senator Cassidy is getting more involved regarding CDC, etc

k. Recommend convening a Senate Public Health Caucus

l. Q: How work with AEI to target messages?

•i. AEI is pro-vaccine

•ii. Use as a data-leading voice to leverage the discussion VPSC Strategy Discussion – ACIP and FDA

a. BIO needs to change the messaging narrative from “protect,” “defend,” “maintain” to “support,” “shape,” “optimize,” “enhancing,” “streamline,” “efficiency,” “transparency”

b. Focus on positive change; no place for politics; areas of commonality

c. Move narrative to the middle [no longer possible because of what you did during COVID]

d. BIO Communications Strategy

•i. Have built out a pro-vaccine campaign (whywevaccinate.org) based on qualitative and quantitative research

•ii. Plan to market test in WDC market (April/May)

e. Re-imagining the FDA

•i. Key messages working with FDA are “efficiency” and “speed”

•ii. How does one approach the FDA given the brain-drain?

•iii. Q: Is Novavax (data requirements) the new review standard? [yes, now you have to actually provide data showing a vaccine is safe and effective rather than just getting rubber stamped with minimal data]

•iv. Conflicting FDA objectives (1. Drive to modernize 2. Slowing down vaccine development – e.g., Novavax approval; slow-walking ACIP).

f. More productive to target Makary and Trump Insiders vs RFK Jr

g. Risk of U.S. losing its worldwide advantage

Overall, this document is a wonderful illustration into one facet of what the vaccine industry looks like on the inside and I hope we see more similar ones in the future.

Conclusion

Since COVID, there has been a massive and completely unprecedented loss of trust in our medical system (e.g., , a large JAMA study of 443,445 Americans found that in April 2020, 71.5% of them trusted doctors and hospitals, while in January 2024, only 40.1% did). The medical system has now recognized this issue, and many prominent politicians are now urgently calling for it to be addressed.

However, they still exist within the old paradigm (where the mass media and PR can convince the public of anything), and hence have tried to resort to browbeating the public into submission. For example, at RFK’s confirmation hearing, many senators raised this point and said for him to be confirmed, that since many trusted RFK, he needed to publicly endorse vaccination so trust in vaccination could be restored—without the faintest recognition this would simply cause people to lose trust in RFK.

I fully agree it is urgent to rebuild trust in medicine (as there is a lot of good healthcare workers do and many critical things we rely upon medicine for which we have no viable alternative to). However, the unchangeable fact is that the medical industry’s greed went to far and the widespread public trust they’ve relied up to have their questionable actions be shielded from public scrutiny no longer exists.

As such, the only path forward is to make the medical system earn the public’s trust by returning to gold-standard (objective) science which pulls the harmful and ineffective medicines everyone is profiting from off the market, allows the non-patented therapies which really help people (e.g., the Forgotten Side of Medicine) to enter the mainstream, and allow doctors to have the autonomy to actually spend time with their patients and figure out what helps them rather than being forced into 15 minutes visits where they can only check the required boxes and follow the existing medical guidelines.

Fortunately, I feel we are getting closer to that point, and while campaign’s like BIO’s are frustrating, I believe at the end of the day they actually help us as if we can expose these tactics for everyone to see (which the internet makes possible) it will further galvanize the public to demand the actual reform to Make America Healthy Again. Since so much is at stake, it is critical for each of us to do everything we can be on guard for these tactics and not fall prey to the attacks and division, as currently, short of actually doing the right thing (e.g., making America healthier) the only option the industry has is to divide us so we fight amongst ourselves and splinter into factions which lack the power to shift the existing paradigm.

As such, I am incredibly grateful for all the support, unity and heart felt wisdom I have seen from so many of you, as beyond it making this newsletter possible, I believe it is the force that can finally end the nightmare we have been stuck in.

