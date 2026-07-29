Secret Service Agent Arrested In Hazing Incident

Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics,

Secret Service agent Marquez Pinder was arrested and charged Sunday with five felony counts in a near-fatal fraternity hazing incident that occurred this spring, according to court documents.

RealClearPolitics first reported in June that the agent was put on administrative leave while local authorities in Miami investigated him in connection with an April hazing incident that caused severe damage to a fraternity pledge's kidneys. The victim is a law student at the University of Miami and was undergoing an initiation process to become a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, a prominent historically black fraternity.

Pinder, 29, who was booked in a Miami jail Sunday, faces felony charges of hazing, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Part of the hazing included paddling, which was allegedly so severe that the pledge's kidneys and skin were harmed, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Pinder's arrest marks the fifth known time this year that a Secret Service agent or Uniformed Division officer has run afoul of law enforcement.

Last week, RCP reported that senior Secret Service agent Kenneth Premo, 50, who currently serves as a polygrapher, was arrested on July 6 and charged with a driving while impaired, assault on a law enforcement officer, and sexual battery in Virginia.

In May, Secret Service Uniformed Division officer John Spillman was arrested in Miami after police responded to a complaint and found him naked and masturbating in a hallway.

In March, Secret Service Uniformed Division officer Tristan Hale was arrested and faced charges for sending sexually explicit messages, images, and videos to a Lancaster County girl. Pennsylvania State Police charged Hale, 28, of Virginia with possession of child sexual abuse material, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and disseminating sexual materials to a minor.

A Secret Service agent on the vice president's detail had his home raided by the FBI late last year in a wide-ranging tax fraud probe first reported by RCP.

In addition, a Secret Service agent serving on Vice President JD Vance's detail is under internal investigation for either purchasing or trying to sell drugs to an undercover police officer, according to multiple sources.

On New Year's Eve, a new Secret Service agent recruit shot and killed his 16-year-old half-brother and may have been responsible for another bullet grazing a woman's face on New Year's Eve. The suspect has claimed self-defense while Florida police continue to investigate.

Many current and retired agents have argued that the agency's ongoing DEI issues and lowering of hiring standards, as well as manpower shortages in recent years, have weakened the agency's ability to prevent or respond properly to multiple assassination attempts against Donald Trump, and provide security for the president's cabinet and dozens of other protectees.

Last week, the Secret Service placed an agent on administrative leave who was suspected of leaking complaints about manpower issues on Vice President JD Vance's detail.

Michael Townsend, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Miami Field Office, where Pinder is assigned, said the agency "takes seriously any criminal misconduct allegations involving one of our employees."

"We are fully cooperating with the investigation," Townsend said in a statement. "The Secret Service remains committed to accountability, professionalism, and integrity, and any misconduct will be addressed swiftly and appropriately upon completion of the investigative and judicial process," he added.

The Secret Service safely protected a heavily fortified rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Friday. Agency leadership instituted several new security measures and checkpoints never before used for that particular event, along with a scaled-back guest list of 700 compared to the usual 3,000 attendees.

The dinner, which President Trump also attended, was rescheduled after the original event ended abruptly early in the evening when would-be assassin Cole Tomas Allen shot past a security checkpoint and a magnetometer that was being dismantled at the dinner. Besides Trump, guests at that dinner included several Cabinet members and dignitaries, including Erika Kirk, who fled the dinner in tears while other guests hid under tables and an elite group of trained Secret Service agents pointed guns at the ground, searching for any additional suspects.

Secret Service agent Victor Gonzales, who was honored at Friday's White House Correspondents' dinner, shot at Allen five times but missed. Allen tripped before he was apprehended by the Secret Service 45 yards from the stairs leading to the ballroom where the dinner was being held.

Gonzales was hit in his protective vest by buckshot from Allen's gun, according to the Secret Service. The White House Correspondents Association on Friday presented Gonzales an award for exceptional service to its members and guests.

Shortly after the original WHCA's jarring episode, Secret Service officers shot and hit a soldier visiting Washington D.C. with his family while agents were trying to stop another man firing at them outside a White House checkpoint.

Army Private Benjamin Del Real, 25, is on leave from the military and says he plans to sue the Secret Service. He was hit in the abdomen and critically wounded during the May incident. He's still recovering after two surgeries. The Secret Service has yet to publicly admit to shooting Del Real.

While he was recuperating at Walter Reed National Medical Center, Del Real told NBC News that a high-ranking Secret Service official visited him in the hospital to see how he was doing. Del Real's attorney, Joseph Murphy, said he has respect for the Secret Service. Yet, he said, the agency has "dropped the ball here over the last few years in terms of protecting many dignitaries, including the president at the correspondents' dinner."

"It seems to happen more frequently than it ever has in the past, and it's time to take a serious look at what's going on inside the Secret Service," Murphy added.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn sent Secret Service Director Sean Curran a letter demanding a full, immediate audit of the Secret Service following the string of embarrassing incidents, including the Allen incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

Citing RealClearPolitics' reporting, the Tennessee Republican demanded an immediate audit of every employee on the agency's payroll, demanding that the agency "root out the rot." In her letter to Curran, Sen. Blackburn said, "It is blatantly clear that the Secret Service needs to be cleaned up."

"Unless you root out the rot, our nation will suffer the consequences," Blackburn warned.

Law enforcement experts, including Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, who served 24 years with the New York City Police Department, have questioned why the Secret Service didn't provide more details sooner about the May exchange of fire near the National Mall and the suspect's injuries. Federal prosecutors charged 45-year-old Michael Marx of Midland, Texas, with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, among other crimes.

"A press conference over this recent mysterious shooting in D.C. wouldn't be a bad idea either," Mauro remarked in an X.com post. "USSS involved in more shooting incidents than NYPD these days. And that's ... new."

Former veteran Secret Service agent Rich Staropoli said the string of arrests for serious criminal charges shows that the agents "who are supposed to be elite investigators have shown an inability to police themselves - allowing things to fester until outside police or intel entities get involved and bring incidents into the public forum."

"The place needs a house-cleaning at all levels," he said. "This agency will do better with people who truly are worthy of trust and confidence even if it means dumping half the personnel."

Staropoli places a lot of the blame on previous Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden and was forced to resign after the Butler assassination attempt on Trump.

"[Cheatle] followed the same DEI policies that the Biden crime family pushed - she bought into it as much as she bought into her own ability to actually do the job," he said.

The alumni and other senior fraternity members performing the paddling in the Florida hazing incident allegedly involving Pinder are referred to as NUPEs, which stands for "Negro Under Pressure Excelling," an acronym that Kappa Alpha Psi, a prominent historically black fraternity, has popularized. According to sources familiar with the fraternity scene the term refers to how diamonds are formed under pressure. Kappa Alpha Psi has championed the acronym as praise for black scholars, artists, and leaders who have responded to highly pressurized or historically restrictive environments by achieving "excellence" or success in their various fields.

Kappa Alpha Psi officially prohibits all forms of hazing. Nonetheless, several chapters have faced disciplinary action and suspensions from universities nationwide following allegations of physical and psychological abuse over the last 30 years.

In 2001 a Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University band member was beaten so severely his kidneys shut down, resulting in a $1.8 million lawsuit. In 2013, a Stevenson University student who became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi at Coppin State University-Powell claimed he was caned, paddled, and beaten so badly he needed days of hospital care, filing a $4 million lawsuit. A University of Mississippi chapter was suspended through 2025 after a student alleged repeated hazing incidents from spring 2019 through spring 2020.

Neither the Secret Service nor Kappa Alpha Psi's national headquarters responded to a request for comment.

The hazing incident underscores the continuing problems of college hazing. Earlier this year, three fraternity members at Northern Arizona University were charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old student during a rush event. This month, Ohio State University revoked a fraternity chapter's status when a student was hospitalized after a hazing incident.

In 2019 Florida State University student Andrew Coffey died during an episode of fraternity-related drinking. Pinder was charged under a Florida law passed after Coffey's death that makes hazing a felony if it results in serious injury or death.

"Among some, fraternity hazing might be seen as a tradition creating a sense of belonging and brotherhood, but since 2001, hazing in Florida has killed Chad Meredith, Robert Champion and Andrew Coffey while seriously injuring others," Fernandez Rundle said in a written statement. "This case, with the victims requiring hospitalization, provide[s] clear-cut examples of hazing's danger. In Florida, hazing is abuse, and it is a crime," she said. "Its victims too often lie in their graves and in hospital beds."

Pinder's attorney, Justin Beckham, told the New York Times that his client was "grossly overcharged."

Also facing charges in the Miami hazing case are two other men whom authorities allege helped carry out the beatings. They are identified as Jared Lamar James, 26, and Elijah Delano Dyous, 29.

This article was originally published by RealClearPolitics and made available via RealClearWire.

Susan Crabtree is RealClearPolitics' national political correspondent.