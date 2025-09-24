Secret Service Investigating Trump Escalator, Teleprompter 'Mishaps'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stated that the Secret Service are looking into incidents prior to and during President Trump’s speech to the UN where an escalator was seemingly purposefully stopped the moment he stepped onto it, and a teleprompter malfunctioned just as he was about to speak.

Appearing on Jesse Watters’ show, Leavitt noted “There was some concerning reporting over the weekend from the London Times, as you pointed out, that U.N. globalist staffers were basically plotting to set up the president of the United States.”

This was reported on Sunday. Today it happened. Massive security lapse. pic.twitter.com/es1eMYzGKp — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) September 23, 2025

She continued, “And first it was the escalator, then it was the teleprompter, and then Katie Pavlich from Townhall, who we offered a seat in the press pool to cover the president’s historic speech today, noticed that the audio inside of the room was much lower and different for the president of the United States than the previous speaker.”

Karoline Leavitt says it wasn’t just a broken teleprompter or a stalled escalator…none of it was coincidence.



And if it turns out UN staffers tried to sabotage a sitting U.S. president…there will be hell to pay.



“There was concerning reporting over the weekend from the… pic.twitter.com/om0hYVsCAu — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 24, 2025

“So when you put all of this together, it doesn’t look like a coincidence to me,” the Press Secretary further asserted, adding “I know that we have people, including the United States Secret Service, who are looking into this to try to get to the bottom of it.”

Leavitt further remarked that “if we find that these were U.N. staffers who were purposefully trying to trip up, literally trip up the president and the first lady of the United States, well, there better be accountability for those people. And I will personally see to it.”

In addition to lambasting the UN for its “empty words” on global conflicts, Trump quipped “These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”

"I ended seven wars and never even received a phone all from the UN. These are the two things I got from the UN, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter."😭🤣pic.twitter.com/1DuYTtzAKm — NO CONTEXT VIDEOS (@Viralvid_89) September 23, 2025

While the teleprompter glitch was an embarrassing tech hiccup, it’s the escalator stoppage that demands scrutiny as a glaring security lapse.

UN officials quickly attributed it to a safety mechanism triggered accidentally by Trump’s videographer backing up the stairs, and the White House has demanded an investigation into potential sabotage. But even if unintentional, the incident exposes deep vulnerabilities in protecting a leader with a massive target on his back.

I can't believe the President and First Lady were allowed to wait on a stopped escalator. How is this even possible? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 23, 2025

Trump has survived two assassination attempts in 2024 alone, and the recent murder of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, a brazen campus shooting by a lone gunman with leftist derangements, has only amplified the threats.

Kirk’s killing, amid a surge in politically motivated violence on the left, underscores a rising tide of leftist aggression: from arson attacks on officials’ homes to targeted hits on high-profile voices challenging progressive orthodoxy.

Imagine the escalator halting not by glitch, but by design—or worse, exploiting a momentary freeze in Secret Service protocols. Trump, frozen in place on a confined, elevated platform, surrounded by international delegates and staff in a building teeming with potential bad actors. No quick exit, no buffer zone; just seconds of vulnerability where a concealed assailant could strike.

The second it stopped, guns should have been out and a perimeter secured. This was a tactical failure. It sent the wrong message. Time to bring in Ranger regiment. https://t.co/DFTD3F5e9Y — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 23, 2025

This a near-miss that could have echoed the chaos of Butler, Pennsylvania, or the golf course attempt last year. The Secret Service, still reeling from those failures, must up their game: pre-clear every mechanism in high-threat venues, deploy redundant transport like private elevators, and drill for “stuck” scenarios that turn routine movements into kill zones.

Anything less invites disaster, especially as Trump’s unfiltered rhetoric continues to provoke extremists on the left.

