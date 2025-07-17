Seeya! Trump Ships 5 Illegals With Violent Crime Records To Tiny African Kingdom

In something that rings a little like a dandy practical joke, five violent illegal immigrants from all over the world woke up this morning in a tiny African kingdom none of them ever heard of, thanks to the Trump administration's latest third-country deportation flight.

The five undesirables who hail from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen and Laos are now in a local jail in the landlocked kingdom of Eswatini, which was known as Swaziland until 2018. About the size of Connecticut, the country is ruled by 57-year-old King Mswati III, who has absolute power to rule by decree. He has 11 wives and an estimated net worth of between $200 million and $500 million. In 2019, he sparked controversy with a purchase of 19 Roll Royce and 120 BMW vehicles for royal family use.

Under the terms of the agreement with the United States, Eswatini's compensation package for accepting America's cast-offs is classified, a spokeswoman for the country said. Meanwhile, some people in Eswatini are displeased with the transaction. “This is appalling,” Swaziland Peoples Liberation Movement secretary general Lioness Sibande told the New York Times. “The West is always disrespecting us as Africans and thinking we are their dumpsite."

On Wednesday, an Eswatini spokesperson announced that, working along with the United States and the International Organization for Migration, the kingdom will “facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin.” That aspiration is somewhat incongruent with Tuesday evening's announcement of the deportations by Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. In a post-thread on X, she wrote:

"This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back. These depraved monsters have been terrorizing American communities but thanks to [President] Trump and [Homeland Security Secretary Kristi] Noem, they are off of American soil."

Eswatini's King Mswati III participates in a Reed Dance in the capital of Mbabane in 2012 (AP / Themba Hadebe)

McLaughlin didn't name the villains, but posted photos of the five men with a summary of their rap sheets. Here are some of their criminal convictions:

Vietnamese: Child rape

Child rape Jamaican: Murder and robbery

Murder and robbery Laotian: Second-degree murder, forced-entry burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Second-degree murder, forced-entry burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Cuban: First-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a police officer, grand-theft-auto

First-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a police officer, grand-theft-auto Yemeni: Second-degree homicide, assault and battery, cruelty to a dependent adult, assault with intent to do great bodily harm

The shipment to Eswatini was the first third-country deportation since the Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a huge win by lifting a lower court's order that required the Trump administration to give deportees 10 days' notice and a chance to object before deporting them to a third country. Challengers of the process have argued that the illegals could face mistreatment in foreign custody. Most recently, the administration deported eight illegals to South Sudan, which is in the midst of civil war. Only one of them is from the country. Before Supreme Court approval, they were locked up on a US military base in Djibouti. Their families say they haven't heard from them since they were handed over.

Matt Adams, who represented the illegals deported to South Sudan, told the New York Times that the Eswatini flight was "political theater," and ridiculed the idea of "spending millions of dollars to fly five men to the other side of the planet.”

Of course, you can't put a price on having a Vietnamese child-rapist or Jamaican murderer suddenly finding themselves locked up in a tiny African kingdom.