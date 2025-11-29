'Self Deport' Or Else: DHS Guts Biden's Haitian Invasion Pipeline

After a no-nonsense review that apparently didn't involve the usual DEI smoke and mirrors, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem declared Haiti's endless cocktail of chaos no longer qualifies for America's taxpayer-funded hotel voucher program.

“Based on the Department’s review, the Secretary has determined that while the current situation in Haiti is concerning, the United States must prioritize its national interests and permitting Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to the U.S. national interest,” the DHS said in the termination notice.

Translation: Enough with the virtue-signaling; America's sovereignty isn't a globalist buffet.

DHS pegs the current Haitian headcount at a whopping 352,959 - give or take a few who slipped in through the southern sieve - with only around 18,000 living as "lawful permanent residents."

Homeland Security officials said that the TPS program has become a draw for illegal immigrants in recent years.

“Using TPS to grant temporary status to successive waves of new arrivals from a designated country may generate a significant pull factor for illegal immigration and act in tension with the congressional design,” the agency said.

DHS officials did not mince their words, advising Haitians to use the CBP Home app to self-deport and receive a $1,000 exit bonus.

If you are an alien who is currently a beneficiary of TPS for Haiti, you should prepare to depart if you have no other lawful basis for remaining in the United States. You can use the CBP Home mobile application to report your departure from the United States. This secure and convenient self-deportation process includes a complimentary plane ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and potential future opportunities for legal immigration to the United States.

Of course, the deep-state legal vultures have been circling. Efforts to torch TPS have sparked courtroom cage matches, but the Supreme Court just handed Trump a W last October, greenlighting the exodus of Venezuelan freeloaders.

“Limited access to critical information and significant processing delays hinder the ability of federal officials to reliably assess the criminal histories or national security threats posed by aliens attempting to enter the U.S. illegally,” DHS said Nov. 28. “As a result, public safety and national security risks are significantly heightened in such conditions.”

As a reminder, Haitian hordes became 2024's election piñata, with VP JD Vance and President Trump zeroing in on the Springfield, Ohio pet-eating fiasco - a microcosm of how these "protected" imports turn heartland towns into no-go zones overnight.

And just to twist the knife, Uncle Sam slapped visa sanctions this week on some shadowy Haitian bigwig accused of bankrolling the island's gangbanger terror cells, stonewalling the "fight" against what D.C. delicately dubs "terrorist organizations."

Because nothing screams "allies" like funding narco-thugs while your citizens flood our streets.