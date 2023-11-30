Sen. Kennedy Recoils After Witness Says Rapists Should Be Forgiven After Enough Time Has Passed

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) was taken aback on Tuesday after a witness in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing suggested that rapists should be forgiven if a certain amount of time has passed.

During a hearing on "The Gun Violence Epidemic: A Public Health Crisis," Kennedy asked Dr. Franklin N. Cosey-Gay:

"You said no one should be judged by the worst thing they have done in their lives. If one of these young doctors sitting behind you, god forbid, walks out on the streets of Washington, D.C., and is raped or sodomized, you don‘t think the rapist should be judged?"

"I don‘t think it should be terminal, it shouldn’t be for the rest of their lives," replied Cosey-Gay, Director of the Violence Recovery Program at the University of Chicago Medicine's Urban Health Initiative for the past two years (as noted by the Daily Caller).

"You think we should forgive them and not give them any punishment?" Kennedy asked in reply. "You think nobody is responsible for their actions?"

"I believe in responsibility, but I believe in forgiveness," Cosey-Gay shot back.

"Wow!" Kennedy replied.

This degenerate doctor doesn't know how easy it is for a rapist to forget what they did. Unlike a rape victim, who lives with the memory of this serious crime for the rest of their life. Rape is not a right! - Asked by Sen. Kennedy if ‘the Rapist Should Be Judged,’ UChicago… pic.twitter.com/ASdY6f51la — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) November 28, 2023

Kennedy had also questioned two other witnesses, including Dr. Megan Ranney, dean of the Yale School of Public Health, over failures by city officials such as Philadelphia DA Len Krasner's refusal to prosecute 47% of illegal gun possession cases.