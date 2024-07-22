print-icon
Sen. Ron Johnson Reveals Preliminary Findings From Attempted Assassination Of President Trump

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 22, 2024 - 09:20 PM

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) posted on X the preliminary findings of his investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a July 13, 2024 rally in Butler, Pa:

2) Local law enforcement said communications were siloed and they were not in frequent radio contact directly with Secret Service;

3) Local law enforcement notified command about Crooks prior to the shooting and received confirmation that Secret Service was aware of the notification;

4) Following the shooting Secret Service was seen on the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building with local law enforcement; photos of the shooter were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for facial recognition;

5) Secret Service was initially not going to send snipers to the rally, according to local law enforcement.

