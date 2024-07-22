Sen. Ron Johnson Reveals Preliminary Findings From Attempted Assassination Of President Trump

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) posted on X the preliminary findings of his investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a July 13, 2024 rally in Butler, Pa:

1) Secret Service did not attend a security briefing provided to local special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and sniper teams the morning of July 13, 2024; pic.twitter.com/f236Y52Qfl — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 21, 2024

Continued...

2) Local law enforcement said communications were siloed and they were not in frequent radio contact directly with Secret Service;

3) Local law enforcement notified command about Crooks prior to the shooting and received confirmation that Secret Service was aware of the notification;

4) Following the shooting Secret Service was seen on the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building with local law enforcement; photos of the shooter were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for facial recognition;

5) Secret Service was initially not going to send snipers to the rally, according to local law enforcement.

Full report, including timeline:https://t.co/eyIvOpN2OE — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 21, 2024