Senate Advances Resolution Preventing Trump From Further Military Force In Venezuela Without Approval

The Senate issued a harsh rebuke of President Trump's actions in Venezuela, voting 52-47 on a bipartisan measure to block him from using military force "within or against Venezuela" unless he obtains Congressional approval first.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, speaks to reporters alongside Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, during a pen and pad meeting with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The war powers measure came after an unsuccessful attempt by Republican leaders to kill the resolution and preserve Trump's authority amid the president's threats of a "second wave" of attacks. Trump has said the US would "run" the country on a temporary basis following last week's military operation to capture and extradite leader Nicolás Maduro.

The legislation - which was introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), was cosponsored by Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Adam Schiff (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Five Republicans joined all 47 Democrats in voting 'yes' on the motion to advance the resolution to the Senate floor; Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Todd Young and Josh Hawley.

"Instead of responding to Americans’ concerns about the affordability crisis, President Trump started a war with Venezuela that is profoundly disrespectful to U.S. troops, deeply unpopular, suspiciously secretive and likely corrupt. How is that ‘America First?‘" said Kaine. "Trump’s war is also clearly illegal because this military action was ordered without the congressional authorization the Constitution requires."

The procedural motion means that there will be a full Senate vote on the measure next week, which will require only a simple majority and is expected to pass. It will then require House approval and Trump's signature, making it unlikely to become law as Trump would undoubtedly veto - but it still sends a symbolic message (and possible groundwork to impeach?) that could impact Trump's foreign policy going forward.

"To my Senate colleagues: enough is enough," said Kaine. "You were sent here to have courage and to stand up for your constituents. That means no war without a debate and vote in Congress."

According to Paul, some members of Congress want to "shift the burden of war to the president" instead of taking responsibility.

"But make no mistake, bombing another nation’s capital and removing their leader is an act of war, plain and simple," said Paul. "No provision in the Constitution provides such power to the presidency."

The rebuke comes as Trump has suggested he's open to boots on the ground in Venezuela, while also threatening action against Iran, Greenland and Colombia on Sunday - adding that Cuba "is ready to fall."

Sen. Collins said in response to the measure: "I believe invoking the War Powers Act at this moment is necessary, given the President’s comments about the possibility of ‘boots on the ground’ and a sustained engagement ‘running’ Venezuela, with which I do not agree," while Murkowski said Congress must "affirm our role under Article 1."

In advance of the vote, Sen. Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) urged Senators to reject the war powers measure, calling Maduro's capture a law enforcement operation.

"It does not make America stronger. It makes America weaker and less safe," he said in a written statement. "It would weaken the President’s legitimate, constitutional authority. This body, the United States Senate, is being asked whether the President of the United States has the authority to arrest indicted criminals. Of course he does."