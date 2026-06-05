Trump Tells "Less Shackled" Pulte To Fire Intelligence Officials As Senate Blocks FISA Extension

When has the Senate ever not increased government spy powers? When President Trump installs Bill Pulte as acting DNI and instructs him to start kicking hornet nests, apparently.

In a WSJ interview published Friday, Trump revealed he has directed incoming acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte to begin the process of firing a large number of employees as part of a major shake-up of the U.S. intelligence community. Trump described the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) as “unnecessary and/or too big” and said he wants it made “much smaller” - and possibly even terminated.

“I’d like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn’t be there,” Trump said, targeting holdovers from prior administrations. He told Pulte to “start the process” of firings, noting that Pulte’s acting status makes him “less shackled” and gives him more power in the short term to do the “hard work” of downsizing before a permanent director is confirmed. Trump compared the approach to Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s efforts to shrink her department.

This aggressive move comes as the Senate early Friday morning blocked a procedural motion to extend a key provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), in a 47-52 vote that saw seven Republicans join nearly all Democrats in opposition. The timing of Trump’s decision to name federal housing finance regulator Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence played a central role in the backlash.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged that "the naming of Pulte to that position, although the timing arguably wasn't the best," still should not derail such a critical national security measure according to AP. However, the backlash proved too strong.

Democrats and several Republicans viewed Pulte's lack of intelligence-community experience and past controversies as disqualifying for leading the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies.

and several Republicans viewed Pulte's lack of intelligence-community experience and past controversies as disqualifying for leading the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said a negotiated "compromise" on a strong FISA bill had been reached with Chair Sen. Tom Cotton - but the "complete irresponsibility of putting forward" Pulte changed the equation.

with Chair Sen. Tom Cotton - but the "complete irresponsibility of putting forward" Pulte changed the equation. Warner questioned giving Pulte "the keys to the 18 intelligence agencies."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) framed the bipartisan vote as a stand against warrantless surveillance of Americans' communications.

Trump himself walked back the move on Thursday, saying Pulte would not be his permanent nominee for the role.

The blocked FISA provision would have extended warrantless collection of foreign-target communications (which can incidentally capture Americans’ data). The dramatic personnel and structural changes Trump is pushing through Pulte at this exact moment intensified opposition and contributed to the Senate’s inability to advance the extension before its June 12 expiration.

Thune indicated the Senate will try again next week, but any deal would still need 60 votes to advance - and the House has its own complications, including disagreements over a central bank digital currency provision.

Pulte's acting appointment, announced at a sensitive moment in FISA negotiations, provided opponents with leverage to slow the process and demand more accountability on both surveillance reform and leadership qualifications.