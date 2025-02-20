Senate Confirms Kash Patel To Lead FBI

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

Patel had widespread support of Republicans - even Mitch McConnell (!), who argued that the Trump nominee would reform the nation's top law enforcement agency after decades of corruption.

"Mr. Patel should be our next FBI director because the FBI has been infected by political bias and weaponized against the American people. Mr. Patel knows it, Mr. Patel exposed it, and Mr. Patel has been targeted for it," Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said last week during a committee meeting to discuss Patel's nomination, before the panel advanced Patel in a party-line vote.

Democrats, meanwhile are positively spooked...

JUST IN: Adam Schiff, who deceived the public for 8 years by weaponizing his position against his political enemies, says Kash Patel is a political hack who will weaponize his position against his political enemies.



The irony.



In 2023, Schiff was called out to his face on CNN… pic.twitter.com/0pYAkq045o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Ask Adam Schiff why he's still withholding the October 2019 transcript of former Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.



Eight hours of closed-door testimony. All but guarantee it will answer a number of important questions surrounding Trump's 1st impeachment. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) - who notably blocked the release of the Epstein client list that Patel has vowed to expose, held a press conference outside FBI headquarters on Thursday, slamming what he called Patel's "bizarre political statements" spanning Jan. 6, to retribution - and accused Reepublicans of "willfully ignoring red flags on Mr. Patel," who he argued has "neither the experience, the judgment or the temperament" to be FBI chief for the next decade.

"Mr. Patel will be a political and national security disaster," said Durbin.

Patel, a vocal critic of the FBI, has worked in several roles during the first Trump administration, including acting deputy director of national intelligence. In prior comments, Patel said he wanted to clean out the bureau's headquarters in Washington DC as part of a mission to dismantle the Deep State.

* * *

