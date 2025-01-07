Senate Democrats Consider Support For RFK Jr. As Health Secretary Amid Controversy

As the Biden administration gears up for the confirmation hearings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the role of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, a surprising development has occurred within the Senate. Despite considerable backlash from many in the Democratic Party due to Kennedy's controversial views on vaccinations, a few Senate Democrats are reportedly keeping an open mind about voting for him.

Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and John Fetterman (D-PA) may throw support behind Kennedy, according to The Hill. They share Kennedy's criticisms of heavy corporate influence over the food industry and advocate for a shift towards less chemical-laden approaches in America. This openness aligns with their ongoing efforts to address the shortcomings in the U.S. food system, despite the contentious nature of Kennedy’s nomination.

"I think Bernie will give him a fair review," said one source close to the Senator's office. "I definitely think his Senate office will use the opportunity to point out the shortcomings of the industrial food system, supply chains, etc.," the source continued. "I think they’ve been doing a little of that already."

Their perceived openness comes despite a fervent backlash against Kennedy’s nomination from many within the Democratic Party, where his controversial stances on vaccinations still could be a deciding factor for many who see his views as dangerous for public health. -The Hill

Kennedy's efforts to be confirmed involve reaching out to Republican senators as well, from whom he needs a substantial majority to secure his position, given the potential lack of unanimous Democratic support. His meetings on Capitol Hill and public calls for support are part of a strategic push to showcase his health agenda, which focuses heavily on reforming food industry practices and promoting healthier lifestyles.

The nomination has placed Democrats in a difficult position. Many spent the last election distancing themselves from Kennedy after his switch from the Independent party, wary of his ability to draw third-party support that could impact general election outcomes. His nomination by Trump has forced them to reassess their stance, especially as Kennedy reemerges in the political spotlight.

Despite some Democrats’ willingness to consider Kennedy’s nomination, others remain staunchly opposed. Senators like Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and potential concerns from other liberal members reflect the deep divisions within the party regarding Kennedy’s fitness for the role, especially concerning his vaccine views.

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), has publicly criticized efforts associated with Kennedy's nomination, particularly around vaccines - calling it "outrageous and dangerous for people in the Trump Transition to try and get rid of the polio vaccine" in a post last month to X.

Kennedy recently visited Capitol Hill to discuss his health agenda - which he telegraphed would be central to his approach at HHS. While there, he met with Republican Sens. John Barrasso (WY), Shelley Moore Capito (W. VA.), and Marsha Blackburn (TN). That said, he'll have slightly more breathing room if he can convince even one Democrat to vote for him.

"I am no expert on Fetterman, but my sense is that he and [Sanders] will vote for RFK," said progressive Nina Turner, a former congressional candidate who's close to Sanders.

Fetterman had previously talked shit about Kennedy, however, saying in November, "I’m not going to really take any kind of advice [from] a dude that chainsaws whale heads and delivers dead bears into a park."

That said, the Pennsylvania politician may be open after all.

"Fetterman has impressed me with his willingness to meet with Trump’s nominees without the normal partisan spin and insults attached to the process," one pro-Kennedy source told the outlet. "To me, he’s signaling to MAGA that he’s open to working together on areas that can benefit the people and help everyday people."

"Fetterman," the source added, is "definitely a swing vote for all of Trump’s nominees."