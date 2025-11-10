Senate Eyes Possible Monday Passage For Shutdown Bill; Johnson Thinks House 'Has The Votes'

It looks like the Senate may pass legislation to reopen the government after the longest shutdown in US history as soon as today, after passing a key procedural hurdle Sunday night with bipartisan support from enough Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune. R-S.D.

According to Politico, Monday passage is possible "depending on whether leaders can secure unanimous consent to speed ahead."

Getting to the finish line will require amending the House-passed continuing resolution to include three full-year appropriations bills for a number of programs plus a new CR for the rest of the government through Jan. 30. Conversations are ongoing about accelerating the timing. Key players to watch are progressive senators who blasted the deal as well as Sen. Rand Paul, who is upset over the impact the agriculture appropriations piece of the bill would have on hemp.

That said, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters following Sunday night's vote that it "remains to be seen" how fast the Senate can obtain a final vote on the deal - which will depend in part on whether senators agree to yield back time on Monday. Rand Paul wants a vote to remove the language concerning hemp, and a "guarantee" that it will be successful.

Details of the bill:

The core would be a continuing resolution to reopen the government until Jan. 30, 2026

It will reverse the Trump administration's firings of furloughed workers and ensure they receive back pay.

A three-bill spending package known as a 'minibus' that would fund military construction, the VA, the legislative branch, agriculture, and the FDA.

Food stamps (SNAP) will be funded through fiscal year 2026.

The package does not extend expiring pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies, but Democrats have been promised a vote on it after the government reopens.

Johnson Grows Hopeful

Over in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson believes he 'has the votes' necessary to pass the stopgap measure, which would then head to President Trump's desk for his signature to finally end the shutdown.

According to Politico, House Republican leaders plan to give 36 hours' notice to members before voting.

Of note, senior Senate Republicans have been working behind the scenes with House Republicans - though GOP hardliners are still expected to push back on aspects of the bill, along with (of course) House Democrats.

That said, Politico is also seeing many centrist Democrats in the house who may consider voting for the plan - including Reps. Jared Golden, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Henry Cuellar.

Stay tuned for more throughout the day...