Senate Passes War Powers Resolution In Rebuke Of Trump Policy

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a war powers resolution - a symbolic rebuke of President Donald Trump which calls for an end to the US-Israeli war against Iran, and requires explicit authorization from Congress.

The Democrat-led concurrent resolution passed by a narrow 50-48 vote, seeking to constrain President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran. The measure had previously cleared the House of Representatives on June 3.

US President Donald Trump looks on as he stands in front of the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 19, 2026. ELIZABETH FRANTZ / REUTERS

The resolution serves as a symbolic rebuke of the military campaign Trump launched against Iran on February 28. However, it lacks clear legal enforceability, as it does not require the president’s signature under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. A 1983 Supreme Court ruling held that such measures must be presented to the president for signature or veto to carry legal effect. The Trump administration has long maintained that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional and therefore not binding.

Tuesday’s vote came days after the Trump administration signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran that established an immediate ceasefire and outlined ongoing negotiations for a more lasting diplomatic resolution.

Democrats had made several prior attempts to pass a war powers resolution on the Iran conflict, but previously fell short in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“We’re once again going to put Republicans on record on whether they want this disastrous war - Trump’s disastrous war - to continue by forcing a vote,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference before the vote.

Four Republicans joined Democrats in support: Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) voted with most Republicans in opposition. Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Dave McCormick (R-PA) did not vote.

Meanwhile, hawk are pissed over the MOU... Last week, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) told Reuters that he's concerned the framework Trump entered into "negotiates away" U.S. military successes against Iran, and unduly constrains Israeli military operations in Lebanon, the Epoch Times notes further.

In a June 17 post on X, Cassidy also criticized the memorandum as not doing enough to curb Iran's nuclear program while reducing military and economic pressure against Tehran.

"Before the war, the strait was open, Iran was being crushed by sanctions, and 13 service members were still alive. Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped," Cassidy wrote. "This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades."

Trump has defended his handling of the Iran conflict and his decision to enter into the memorandum of understanding, which sets an initial 60-day window for continued negotiations.

"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!" Trump wrote in a June 19 post on Truth Social. "We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!

Trump has repeatedly threatened that military action could resume if Iran violates the current framework for negotiations. Large numbers of U.S. forces also remain in the Middle East, postured to potentially resume operations.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) voiced support for the deal in an interview with KCMO Radio, saying Trump chose "a path to lasting peace - not another forever war."