Senate Staffer Caught Making Gay Porn Video In Judiciary Hearing Room

A Democratic Senate staffer shot a gay porn video in a Senate hearing room and posted it to a private group chat for homosexual men working in politics, according to various reports on Friday. The video was first obtained by Daily Caller, and social media pundits including Laura Loomer, say the staffer is Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide to Democratic Delaware Senator Ben Cardin.

The video shows a still-unidentified naked man on the receiving end of anal sex. The camera then reveals that he's positioned on the elevated dais used by senators in one of the largest and most familiar hearing rooms in the Capitol complex. From the reporting so far, it isn't clear who's playing which role in the video. Daily Caller says Maese-Czeropski appears on all fours and gazes into the camera.

The Advocate reported that Capitol Police "are investigating reports of two men having sex in public on Capitol grounds." The LGBT news outlet also asked Cardin's office for comment. "We have seen media reports emanating from the right-wing media. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time," said a spokesperson.

Berkeley graduate Aidan Maese-Czeropski (LinkedIn)

While stopping short of explicitly admitting he's the one behind the video, Maese-Czeropski took to LinkedIn on Friday evening to say he was going through "a difficult time" as he is "attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda." He assures readers that he "would never disrespect [his] workplace," and vaguely adds that he is exploring "legal options."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Maese-Czeropski attended high school in Palo Alto before studying at Johns Hopkins for two years and then graduating from Cal-Berkeley with a degree in "society and environment" in 2020. He's worked for the 80-year-old Cardin since 2020.

Eagle-eyed political observers say Maese-Czeropski has been featured in campaign videos for President Biden, including one that was tweeted with a message from Biden saying, "From the bottom of my heart: thank you."

The action reportedly took place in Hart 216, a room that's been used for many memorable hearings, from Supreme Court justice confirmations to the 9/11 Commission and former FBI director James Comey's testimony on Russiagate. It was most recently used this week by the Judiciary Committee for a hearing titled, "Cleaning Up the C-Suite: Ensuring Accountability Ensuring Accountability for Corporate Criminals." Speaking of clean-ups, we're guessing Hart 216 may get a little extra attention this weekend from Capitol Hill janitors.

The scene of the crime...who has the honor of sitting on that corner?

Believe it or not, this was the second controversy involving Maese-Czeropski in a single day. Earlier on Friday, Jewish Ohio Rep. Max Miller said Maese-Czeropski approached him and, "visibly shaking," said "free Palestine."

In knee-jerk fashion, some condemned the remark as "antisemitic." However, Miller is an ardent supporter of Israel and defender of its intensely destructive assault on Gaza, to the extent of saying -- oddly using first-person plural -- that "we're gonna turn [Gaza] into a parking lot."

I would think that Max Miller’s extreme anti-Palestinian rhetoric, like calling to turn Gaza “into a parking lot,” is the operative context herepic.twitter.com/c5CoaPBxoY — Austin Ahlman (@austinahlman) December 13, 2023

Maese-Czeropski denies saying anything to Miller. "As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him," wrote Maese-Czeropski in his Friday evening LinkedIn post. If that's true, it's a shame for Maese-Czeropski that's it's one impassioned Capitol Hill encounter that isn't on video.

Naturally, social media is having a field day...

Tfw McConnell watches the video of the Cardin Staffer pic.twitter.com/8BKjlJfjdO — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) December 16, 2023