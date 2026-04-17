Senate Votes To Repeal Biden-Era Mining Ban In Minnesota, Sending Bill To Trump

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Senate narrowly voted on April 16 to overturn a 20-year mining ban imposed by the former Biden administration on a national forest in northeastern Minnesota.

The measure, which passed 50–49 and will now advance to President Donald Trump’s desk, will reverse the previous administration’s mining ban on 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest and pave the way for Twin Metals, a subsidiary of Chile-based Antofagasta, to carry out mining activities in the area.

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), who sponsored the legislation, said on X that he was thankful for the Senate’s decision to approve the bill. The House approved the bill on Jan. 21.

“A major victory for America and Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District was secured today,” he wrote on X.

“Mining is our past, our present, and our future – and the future looks bright!”

The Biden administration imposed an order in 2023 to block mining in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the surrounding watershed located in the Superior National Forest for 20 years. But Stauber said on Jan. 12 that the former administration did not properly transmit the required notice to Congress about the ban.

The vote to overturn the ban came under the Congressional Review Act, which gives Congress the authority to review and disapprove federal actions within 60 Senate session days of the action’s submission.

The Sierra Club, which has opposed overturning the ban, said mineral mining bans had not been considered rules that are subject to the Congressional Review Act in past administrations.

“The Boundary Waters is one of the country’s most iconic wilderness areas, visited by thousands every year. It should be a place for recreation and conservation, not for pollution and exploitation,” Athan Manuel, director of the Sierra Club’s land protection program, said in a statement.

Save the Boundary Waters, a nonprofit advocacy group, said the Senate’s passage of the measure “sets a dangerous precedent for public lands nationwide.”

“We’re not done fighting. There are still paths to stop this mine,” the group said in a post on X.

If the ban is lifted, the Trump administration will be free to reissue mining leases to Twin Metals, which has been trying to develop the mine for decades on land controlled by the federal government. The mine would need to undergo an environmental review and obtain permits.

Twin Metals said in a statement to multiple news outlets that the bill’s passage marked “a critical moment” for the United States’ efforts to strengthen its mineral supply chains.

“The Twin Metals team ​looks forward to a robust discussion and engagement with our communities through any future regulatory processes,” Twin Metals spokeswoman Kathy Graul said.