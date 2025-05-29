Senator Chuck Grassley Declassifies FBI Files On Nellie Ohr, Including Lies Told To Congress

Via the Conservative Treehouse,

Eight years ago, I created a simple graphic to help readers and researchers understand how Nellie Ohr was connected to the construct of the Steele Dossier, the core source material that underpinned the Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant used against the Donald Trump 2016 campaign and President Trump administration.

In addition to outlining how Nellie Ohr took Ham radio operator classes (May 2016) during her employment with Fusion GPS (began Dec 2015), the graphic shows the circular process of how the Steele Dossier (technically Nellie Ohr’s dossier) was constructed. Additionally, the graphic is also a timeline showing how Nellie Ohr interacted with the overall ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation, which eventually evolved to the Mueller investigation.

A CTH review of the Nellie Ohr research activity proved Nellie Ohr’s work aligned with the content of the Dossier, and the Nellie research was used as verification of the dossier. [See the release of verification documents (SEE HERE)] In essence the source information for the Dossier was used to validate the dossier conclusions because it’s the same damn material. That’s why Nellie Ohr took the Fusion-GPS header off the top of the material she provided to congress. NOTE: This graphic is almost eight years old.

Nellie Ohr was far more important than Chris Steele.

It was Nellie Ohr’s work product that Steele used in his dossier assembly.

In addition to publicly publishing all of the research material on Nellie Ohr, including how she falsified her testimony to congress, I have personally hand-delivered all of the Nellie Ohr research files to Washington DC, repeatedly, including the FCC License which contradicted her testimony.

Today, Senator Chuck Grassley declassified and released the FBI research files into Nellie Ohr [SEE FILE HERE], proving everything CTH previously asserted in our research. Chuck Grassley’s press release IS HERE.

Notice the Ham radio license (May 2016) corresponds to the timeline when the Clinton campaign officially hired Fusion-GPS as for the Trump “Dossier” research (Ohr training March-April 2016). Notice also this is immediately after the time when NSA Director Mike Rogers discovered FISA abuse and shut down contractor access to the NSA database (April 2016).

Today, Chuck Grassley notes:

In direct contradiction to her congressional testimony, Nellie Ohr took six ham radio classes and an exam during her time as a Fusion GPS employee (pg. 37). Ham radios can facilitate international communication without the use of a cell signal. Nellie Ohr claimed her ham radio training occurred before she was employed by Fusion GPS. However, per records from the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and Federal Communications Commission, Nellie Ohr’s entire ham radio training occurred between March to May 2016, while working at Fusion GPS. [LINK]

Nellie Ohr took six ham radio classes and an exam during her time as a Fusion GPS employee (pg. 37). Ham radios can facilitate international communication without the use of a cell signal.

When you overlay the timeline with the demonstrable activity, it becomes transparently easy to see exactly what was taking place.

Daniel Jones left the SSCI as Dianne Fienstein’s lead staffer and began working with Glenn Simpson at Fusion-GPS. Fusion-GPS contracted with Nellie Ohr in “late 2015”. This is the exact same time when thousands of unauthorized “contractor searches” were taking place within the NSA/FBI database. This is where the Ham radio comes in handy to transmit “international communication.”

Nellie Ohr then sends her research outcomes to Chris Steele for the dossier assembly; and the dossier is then laundered back to Bruce Ohr and FBI for use in their operation against the Trump campaign. Meanwhile Glenn Simpson and Dan Jones are leaking to the media who are writing articles. Nellie Ohr then captures those articles to validate material in the dossier, puts the citations on a thumb-drive and gives it to Bruce. Again, it’s the same damn origin.

All of this activity originates back in late 2015 when the FBI was allowing “contractors,” many of whom were likely in contact with journalists -via Dan Jones and Glenn Simpson- to have access to the databases within the NSA.

This is not conspiracy theory, this is a factual conspiracy.

All of the key details are outlined in the newly released 43-PAGE FBI Report on Nellie Ohr.

Grassley Press Release Here