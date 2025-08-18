Senior Israeli Official Arrested In Vegas Pedophile Sting Is Released - And Flies Home

It looks like America's "special relationship" with Israel may have paid off big for an alleged pedophile: A senior official in Israel's cybersecurity agency was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly attempting to use the internet to lure a child into sexual abuse, only to be released on bond and somehow allowed to go back to Israel. There's no indication he was covered by diplomatic immunity.

Tom Alexandrovich, who helps guide his country's cybersecurity policy, was representing Israel at Black Hat USA, a professional conference in Las Vegas, when he was one of seven people swept up in a major, multi-agency sting operation earlier this month that targeted people seeking sex acts with minors. According to court records, on Aug 6, the 38-year-old Alexandrovich allegedly committed the felony offense of using computer technology in an attempt to lure a child into sexual abuse. That particular crime encompasses children under 16. The next day, he posted a $10,000 bond at the Henderson Detention Center.

Tom Alexandrovich allegedly sought to sexually abuse a Nevada child while he was in Las Vegas for a cybersecurity conference

As the news broke, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflexively denied Alexandrovich had done anything wrong, claiming that “the employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled." Subsequently confronted with court records, Israel's Cyber Directorate said the earlier false statement “was accurate based on the information provided to us," and that Alexandrovich is now on leave "by mutual decision."

It's not clear why or how he was allowed to return to Israel, which has a reputation as a haven for pedophiles who prey on American children. Citing a Jewish watchdog group, a 2020 CBS News report found that, in just the previous six years, more than 60 Jewish Americans who'd been accused of pedophilia had fled to Israel, taking advantage of Israel's "Right of Return" law that lets any Jew in the world enjoy instant citizenship. Though these individuals -- who include both suspects and convicts -- are technically subject to extradition to the United States, Israeli police have been accused of assigning low priority to these cases and -- perhaps because of that -- US agencies are accused of failing to aggressively pursue extradition.

The Jerusalem Post describes Alexandrovich (center) as a "senior official"

Speaking of US disinterest, while major Israeli media outlets have covered the Alexandrovich story, the arrest of a senior Israeli government official on a child-sex-crime charge and his subsequent flight to Israel has received no coverage whatsoever from major US media at the time this story is being written -- which is well more than day after the story broke.

Alexandrovich's duties involved the development of Israel's “Cyber Dome” program, which aims to protect civilians from harm inflicted via computers. In a similarly ironic vein, one of the other men caught in the sting was Neal Harrison Creecy, a 46-year-old Vegas church pastor at Las Vegas Redemption Church, who promptly resigned after posting bail. He has reportedly confessed his sins to earthly authorities.