Seven Reasons Why PBS And NPR Deserve To Be Defunded

When was the last time you heard of federal dollars flowing into overtly conservative programming? While there may be a tiny handful of outliers, generally speaking this does not happen. For decades the majority of public funding subsidies for social programs inevitably goes to progressive run organizations. For anyone who is right leaning in their politics, the idea of their hard earned money being handed over to people who hate them and everything they stand for is disconcerting.

Why should conservatives support federal funding if that money is being used to propagandize them and indoctrinate their children? Why isn't there any requirement for publicly funded programs to remain politically neutral?

The U.S. Senate this week passed the Trump administration’s proposal to cancel $9 billion in federal funds previously allocated for foreign aid and public broadcasting, and the House of Representatives approved the package after midnight Friday, sending it to President Trump’s desk.

The Corp. for Public Broadcasting, which administers the funds for NPR radio stations and PBS TV affiliates, is on track to lose $1.1 billion that had previously been budgeted for the next two years.

Both PBS and NPR executives warn they will have to make drastic cuts to media content and will resort to layoffs to stay afloat. The organizations rely on a mixture of federal funds, public donations and corporate advertising. Federal subsidies make up around 15% of PBS operating dollars and up to 10% of NPR affiliate dollars. This might not seem like much, but the institutions function on razor thin margins. Loss of public cash would immediately put them in the hole.

But is this a bad thing? Maybe PBS and NPR deserve to fail. Both outlets have engaged in some of the most egregious woke propaganda and authoritarian pontificating among all media platforms in the US. Let's look at seven reasons why PBS and NPR should be unplugged from taxpayer life support.

1) Lil Miss Hot Mess

"The hips on the drag queen go swish swish swish..." sings drag performer Lil Miss Hot Mess in a PBS promoted program in New York. Though PBS did not directly fund the show "Let's Learn" on WNET, it did provide the platform. The drag queen episode aired in 2021 and featured a drag performer (male pretending to be female) reading a LGBT children's about "drag" and gay pride.

2) Sesame Street Stands With BLM

It's impossible to list the number of times PBS used kids show Sesame Street as a vehicle to indoctrinate children with DEI concepts. However, in 2020 they truly stepped over the line when the organization partnered with CNN, using Sesame Street characters hosting a town hall to explain to children why America is racist and why the national BLM riots were justified.

Keep in mind, there were over 600 riots during the BLM protests, with 25 fatalities, thousands of police injuries and billions in property damages, all triggered because of the death of one career criminal hopped up on fentanyl.

3) Pride Month And Two Gay Dads

In 2021, Sesame Street also featured a Pride Month special called "Family Day" about LGBT inclusion. The show's audience of toddlers got to explore the relationship between a girl and her two gay dads, along with concept of "love is love".

The network's popular "Arthur" cartoon series also produced an episode with a same sex marriage and two gay dads. Why they felt the need to explore the sexual orientation of "Mr. Ratburn" to a bunch of preschool viewers is a mystery, unless child indoctrination was the goal.

4) Refusing To Watch Porn And Masturbate Might Be Linked To "Extremism"

NPR joined the endless leftist war on the "manosphere" in a 2024 podcast which linked the "NoFap" movement to extremism. The degenerate Kinsey-esque dialogue admonishes the trend of young men refusing to watch porn and refraining from masturbation as medically and psychologically concerning. The movement was started due to the near-infinite access young people have to pornography in the digital age, leading to porn addiction and an inability to socialize in healthy ways.

NPR characterizes the NoFap movement as misleading American youth into a life of misery while they ignore the rising evidence of the negative effects of the porn industry.

5) Suspended For Pointing Out Leftist Bias

NPR suspended a 25 year veteran editor Uri Berliner after he criticized the network for leftist bias. The editor discovered that the NPR newsroom was stacked with 87 registered Democrats and zero Republicans. He pointed out that NPR prolifically reported on the Russian collusion hoax, and that “[Adam] Schiff talking points” were “the drumbeat of NPR news reports.”

After exposing NPR staff as utterly partisan, Berliner was removed.

6) NPR Helps To Undermine The Covid Lab Leak Theory

The Wuhan leab leak theory, which is now widely regarded as the most logical explanation for the spread of the covid virus from Wuhan, China to the rest of the world, was throttled in the news cycle and banned on social media platforms for years due to the efforts of US and Chinese government officials (and corrupt medical representatives) working to suppress the story.

Why? To this day it's not clear but the Wuhan lab's long running gain-of-function research projects which essentially weaponize viruses were funded by US government interests, the same interests who ended being in charge of the draconian response to the covid outbreak.

NPR repeatedly dismissed the theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab - a conclusion now deemed likely by the FBI, CIA, and Department of Energy. They published propaganda pieces including: "Scientists Debunk Lab Accident Theory Of Pandemic Emergence", and “As Trump Pushes Theory Of Virus Origins, Some See Parallels In Lead-Up To Iraq War".

7) Absolute Bias In Election Coverage

A 2024 Media Research Center study found that PBS’s coverage of the Republican National Convention was 72% negative, while coverage of the Democratic National Convention was 88% positive.

In 2023, a study found that congressional Republicans saw 85% negative coverage while congressional Democrats saw 54% positive coverage on PBS’s flagship news program

According to a 2024 study, PBS news staff used 162 variations of the term “far-right,” but only six variations of “far-left.”

This all might sound like common sense to most conservatives - Of course NPR and PBS are politically biased, but it's not supposed to be this way. The public has been conditioned to accept such bias over time and conservatives have been told to shut up when complaining about their money being used to feed far-left content.

The above list could go on for dozens of pages; it's only a taste of NPR and PBS' trespasses in the past five years. Trump's defunding of these platforms is long overdue and if they implode in the process, so be it. They are nothing more than brainwashing campaigns disguised as humanitarian projects.