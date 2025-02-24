print-icon
Sex, Castration & Butthole Zapping: NSA, CIA Confirm Secret 'Kink' Chat Room After Chris Rufo Bombshell

by Tyler Durden
While the left clutched pearls over one of Elon Musk's DOGE employees who went by the name 'Big Balls' online a few years ago, they've been dead silent over a bombshell report from Chris Rufo revealing secret NSA "sex chats" that involved at least one CIA employee that go back two years - featuring discussions involving "sex, kink, polyamory, and castration." And butthole zapping.

Both current and former NSA employees "provided chat logs from the NSA’s Intelink messaging program," revealing all sorts of insane shit.

One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. “[M]ine is everything,” said one male who claimed to have had gender reconstruction surgery. “[I]’ve found that i like being penetrated (never liked it before GRS), but all the rest is just as important as well.” Another intelligence official boasted that genital surgery allowed him “to wear leggings or bikinis without having to wear a gaff under it.

These employees discussed hair removal, estrogen injections, and the experience of sexual pleasure post-castration. “[G]etting my butthole zapped by a laser was . . . shocking,” said one transgender-identifying intel employee who spent thousands on hair removal. “Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs,” said another about estrogen treatments. “[O]ne of the weirdest things that gives me euphoria is when i pee, i don’t have to push anything down to make sure it aims right,” a Defense Intelligence Agency employee added. -City Journal

Yeah...

Oh my...

Both the CIA and NSA have confirmed the authenticity of the report...

What in the cinnamon toast fuck?

Update:

