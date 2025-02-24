Sex, Castration & Butthole Zapping: NSA, CIA Confirm Secret 'Kink' Chat Room After Chris Rufo Bombshell

While the left clutched pearls over one of Elon Musk's DOGE employees who went by the name 'Big Balls' online a few years ago, they've been dead silent over a bombshell report from Chris Rufo revealing secret NSA "sex chats" that involved at least one CIA employee that go back two years - featuring discussions involving "sex, kink, polyamory, and castration." And butthole zapping.

Both current and former NSA employees "provided chat logs from the NSA’s Intelink messaging program," revealing all sorts of insane shit.

One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. “[M]ine is everything,” said one male who claimed to have had gender reconstruction surgery. “[I]’ve found that i like being penetrated (never liked it before GRS), but all the rest is just as important as well.” Another intelligence official boasted that genital surgery allowed him “to wear leggings or bikinis without having to wear a gaff under it.” These employees discussed hair removal, estrogen injections, and the experience of sexual pleasure post-castration. “[G]etting my butthole zapped by a laser was . . . shocking,” said one transgender-identifying intel employee who spent thousands on hair removal. “Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs,” said another about estrogen treatments. “[O]ne of the weirdest things that gives me euphoria is when i pee, i don’t have to push anything down to make sure it aims right,” a Defense Intelligence Agency employee added. -City Journal

These trans employees discuss hair removal, estrogen treatments, and breast implants. "Getting my butthole zapped by a laser was . . . shocking," said one trans-identifying DIA official. "Medical science is gonna give me tits one way or another," said a Navy intel employee. pic.twitter.com/qXLtq0nk45 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Both the CIA and NSA have confirmed the authenticity of the report...

BREAKING: The CIA has released a statement on the trans sex chats, claiming it "will be taking immediate action on this matter." pic.twitter.com/iK33aLidai — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

BREAKING: An NSA spokesman has confirmed the authenticity of the secret sex chats and claims that the agency is taking administrative action against employees who "abused this system."



This story is ongoing. More revelations coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/q822rMWjx6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Reminder that the Biden CIA was actively recruiting people with mental illnesses https://t.co/YnIGjef2ay pic.twitter.com/nFkoeIT0T9 — Lomez (@L0m3z) February 25, 2025

Well … at least we know what they did last week 🤣🤣 https://t.co/C6vZeUTGSg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

Update: