Sex Crimes Spark Three Nights Of Anti-Immigration Riots In N. Ireland

In the wake of yet another alleged sex crime perpetrated by non-natives, a city in Northern Ireland has been rocked by three consecutive nights of anti-immigration riots. In this case, two 14-year-olds arrested on Sunday stand accused of attempted oral rape of a teenage girl on the previous night. The ensuing wave of arson, vandalism and anti-police violence -- which has left more than 32 officers injured -- has spread from Ballymena to other towns, prompting authorities to deploy reinforcements from the area and to request 80 officers be dispatched from across the Irish Sea.

A man in Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland gestures in the street as trash blazes behind him (BBC photo)

While there's been no official announcement about the alleged perpetrators' origins, their appearance in court was facilitated by a Romanian translator, and social media chatter indicates they're Roma. "She was taken into a house and brutally sexually assaulted on Saturday evening," a woman identified as a relative of the latest alleged victim told a social-media interviewer. "There was a mattress in the garage." According to their conversation, this was the third incident in a fortnight, with at least one of the other incidents also involving a teenage girl.

🚨 Breaking: Ballymena NI, family of victim speaks out! The second sexual assault in the area in two weeks! pic.twitter.com/LBolV1vbVH — Gabhán (@OffgridIreland) June 10, 2025

Following this latest sexual attack, what started as a peaceful Sunday vigil in protest of the sex crime and support of the victim rapidly turned violent, as angry residents broke away from the main event and set out for an immigrant-heavy part of the town of 31,000 residents, where they set homes ablaze, built barricades and hurled blocks and other objects at police. A pregnant woman had to be evacuated when her house was set ablaze. Authorities have condemned what they call "hate-fueled acts and mob rule."

Police have struggled to maintain order, as they've been attacked with Molotov cocktails, fireworks and bricks. Cops in full riot gear have deployed water cannons and dogs against the crowds, and used groups of up-armored Land Rovers in a rolling phalanx formation. This video purports to show a residential arson attack from the perspective of the perpetrators:

Racist ferals burning a house of a foreigner in Ballymena, NI.



By doing this they’re pretending to be the defenders of white women and children. pic.twitter.com/pDIEpRdUUk — DOZA🧐 (@lil_doza) June 11, 2025

To steer rioters away from their homes, residents have started marking their doors with Union Jack signs and flags, or signs saying "British household." Another home's signage read "Filipino lives here," hoping that their particular identity isn't the target of violence. “No one, now or ever, should feel the need to place a sticker on their door to identify their ethnicity just to avoid being targeted,” lamented Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill in a Wednesday statement.

Seeking to protect themselves and their property from people lashing out at Roma, a resident marked their household as Filipino (via BBC)

While Ballymena is the current epicenter of the mayhem -- alongside more peaceful and orderly marches -- the outward, active discontent has spread to other cities and towns, including Belfast, Lisburn, Coleraine and Newtownabbey. Per the latest census, 16% of Ballymena residents are now something other than native British or Irish, with the largest group being Romanians, followed by Poles, Bulgarians and Slovakians.

Amid the relentless stream of sex crimes and mass murders perpetrated by immigrants across Western Europe, it's likely that native residents will increasingly take out their feelings of helplessness in violent fashion.