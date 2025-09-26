Sex Dungeon? Former Soros Fund Manager Arrested On Allegations Of 'Sadistic Abuse'

A former New York financier who managed money for George Soros has been arrested on charges spanning bank fraud to sex trafficking.

Howard Rubin, 70, was taken into custody Friday morning at his home in Fairfield, Connecticut. According to a 10-count indictment unsealed in a Brooklyn federal court, Rubin is accused of sex-trafficking at least 10 women between 2009 and 2019 - luring them to various NYC hotels and a Manhattan penthouse with a soundproofed BDSM sex dungeon - where he restrained, beat, and shocked them with electricity, according to the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn.

Rubin reportedly spent at least $1 million on said activities. He has also been charged with bank fraud related to false statements on financial documents during a civil lawsuit stemming from these activities.

"As alleged, the defendants used Rubin’s wealth to mislead and recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts, where Rubin then tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain, in some cases physical injuries," Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement.

One of the West 57th Street penthouse bedrooms was soundproofed and painted red, and had a device that was used to shock or electrocute the women, the feds said. The room also had a cross and bed with restraints where the women would be bound and gagged, according to the authorities. -NY Post

Allegations against Rubin are not new, as he's been on the radar since at least 2017. Among the alleged acts he paid $2,000 - $5,000 per session (via the NY Post);

Rubin gagged, tied up and viciously abused the women - even punching one in the head, according to a 2017 lawsuit filed on behalf of two Playboy Playmates and another alleged victim.

"I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter," he reportedly shouted during one of the alleged assaults.

In one session, he beat one of the women’s “breasts so badly that her right implant flipped.”

One plaintiff was tied up, gagged and shocked with a cattle prod in her groin before Rubin allegedly raped her

Some of the women agreed to a safe word - that Rubin allegedly ignored. Others were gagged so they couldn't object, and prosecutors say he would even continue if a woman passed out.

"I don’t care if she screams," Rubin wrote one of two women who he said he planed to "abuse" for hours, the feds allege.

Rubin also reportedly referenced Disney movies (like Jes Staley with Epstein), telling another alleged victim that rape was natural - referencing "Beauty and the Beast" (though in the movie Belle was clearly ready to have sex with Beast before he turned back into a human).

From 2009–2019; Rubin initially used luxury Manhattan hotels, then a leased the 'sex dungeon' penthouse. There were also encounters in Las Vegas.

Personal Assistant

According to the indictment, Rubin's personal assistant - Jennifer Powers, is also facing sex-trafficking charges tied to her boss's proclivities. Powers Assisted Rubin from 2011–2019. Her role allegedly included recruiting women (often former Playboy models via social media or prostitution networks), arranging flights and accommodations (e.g., to New York airports in Queens), securing NDAs, procuring BDSM equipment, managing payments (sometimes structured to avoid $10,000 thresholds), and handling complaints/injuries (e.g., advising ice or bruise cream, minimizing Rubin's behavior). Rubin funded her lifestyle - some $8 million from 2018–2023 - including rent, schooling, legal fees, and a Texas home mortgage he co-signed.

In one text exchange, Rubin allegedly texted Powers that he had a woman tied to his cross, to which Powers replied "I can only imagine what you did to her on that cross!!! Did you shock her p—y??"

Rubin reportedly replied that he did, but complained that his electrocution device was "losing strength."

Bank Fraud

On June 3, 2020, Rubin emailed a signed financial statement to co-sign Powers' mortgage, answering "No" to "Are you a party to any suit or unsatisfied judgments?" despite the ongoing Civil Case brought by the Playmates.

Then on April 4, 2022, Powers emailed a renewed statement signed by Rubin which also did not disclose the lawsuit.

Here's lookin' at you Howard, you (allegedly) sick fuck.

* * *

