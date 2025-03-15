Notorious FISA / Ray Epps / J6 / Tump Judge 'Preemptively' Blocks Admin From Deporting Alleged Tren De Aragua Members
A federal judge who's been a critical ally to the deep state has preemptively blocked the Trump administration from deporting five Venezuelan nationals under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) of 1978.
US District Judge James Boasberg (more on that below) issued his preemptive ruling a few hours after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a motion on the Venezuelans' behalf against Trump's reported plan to invoke the AEA to accelerate the removal of illegals from the US.
The ACLU asked Boasberg to block the use of the law, though Trump has yet to invoke it. Boasberg, of course, complied, granting a restraining order Saturday morning that prevents the administration from removing the five Venezuelan nationals for two weeks so the judge can hold a hearing on their challenge.
In their filing, the ACLU, alongside Democracy Forward and the ACLU of the District of Columbia, stated that the government has moved the Venezuelans - alleged members of Tren De Aragua, to a facility in Texas, which they state are being used "as staging facilities to remove Venezuelan men under the AEA."
Of note, the Trump administration officially declared Tren de Aragua a terrorist organization last month.
The ACLU's wish is his command!
* * *
