Sharia Law? US Police Dept Introduces Arabic Patch

A police department in Michigan has introduced a uniform patch that has Arabic writing on it, prompting fierce backlash.

Dearborn Heights Police Department is believed to be the first in the country to have a patch with a language other than English.

Reports indicate that the patch was designed by an Officer Ermily Murdoc, who claims to have created it to “reflect and honor the diversity of our community – especially the many residents of Arabic descent who call Dearborn Heights home.”

The patch includes the Michigan seal in the center with the words ‘Dearborn Heights Police’ written in both English and Arabic.

It was introduced under the authority of recently appointed Police Chief Ahmed Haidar.

“The Dearborn Heights Police Department is proud to share a new optional patch that our officers may wear as part of their uniform,” a Facebook statement announced.

“By incorporating Arabic script alongside English, this patch represents unity, respect, and our shared commitment to service,” it adds.

“Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique,” the statement further asserts.

The department quickly disabled comments on the Facebook post due to an influx of negative feedback, including accusations of promoting “Sharia law” or enabling a “cultural takeover.”

Dearborn Heights has a combined Middle Eastern and North African population of around 40 percent, while nearby Dearborn has a majority 55 percent.

Both areas, along with other towns such as Hamtramck, have attracted Arab communities with immigration from Lebanon, Yemen, and other Middle Eastern countries.

While there are Arabic speaking Orthodox Christians in Dearborn from earlier immigration movements in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they have become proportionally smaller due to immigration trends favoring Muslim-majority groups, which now define much of the city’s Arab identity.

This has sparked controversies, such as over public broadcasts of the Islamic call to prayer.

Many Americans are… not best pleased with this latest development, to say the least.

