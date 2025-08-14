print-icon
Shellenberger: "Democrats Know How To Prevent Crime, They Just Don't Want To"

Shellenberger: DC’s Crime Crisis Has a Simple Fix - and Democrats Refuse to Use It

DC’s crime problem isn’t rocket science...

The stats are glaring, and the solution is obvious.

  • A Washington Post poll shows Black residents are twice as concerned about crime as White residents.

  • DC’s homicide rate is higher than in any year since 2005, except during the 2020 crime spike.

  • Criminologists agree: “Increasing police presence prevents homicides.”

  • Europe has twice as many police per capita as the U.S. and far lower crime rates.

Shellenberger says Democrats know the solution but won’t use it:

“Obviously the Democrats know how to prevent crime. They just don’t want to.”

And Trump’s crackdown? Not a stunt — a strategy:

“It’s to win over the black vote… the black community suffers the highest rates of homicide.”

