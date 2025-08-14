Shellenberger: "Democrats Know How To Prevent Crime, They Just Don't Want To"

Via VigilantFox.com

Shellenberger: DC’s Crime Crisis Has a Simple Fix - and Democrats Refuse to Use It

DC’s crime problem isn’t rocket science...

Shellenberger: DC’s Crime Crisis Has a Simple Fix — and Democrats Refuse to Use It



DC’s crime problem isn’t rocket science. The stats are glaring, and the solution is obvious:



• A Washington Post poll shows Black residents are twice as concerned about crime as White residents.… pic.twitter.com/RZD6vaZFAo — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 13, 2025

The stats are glaring, and the solution is obvious.

A Washington Post poll shows Black residents are twice as concerned about crime as White residents.

DC’s homicide rate is higher than in any year since 2005, except during the 2020 crime spike.

Criminologists agree: “Increasing police presence prevents homicides.”

Europe has twice as many police per capita as the U.S. and far lower crime rates.

Shellenberger says Democrats know the solution but won’t use it:

“Obviously the Democrats know how to prevent crime. They just don’t want to.”

And Trump’s crackdown? Not a stunt — a strategy: