Shellenberger: The Left Is Getting People Killed At This Point

Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger has accused the radical left of getting people killed through ongoing delusions and interference with federal immigration enforcement, pointing to the fatal shooting of Renee Good as a prime example.

Appearing on FOX News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Shellenberger highlighted how leftist rhetoric and actions are radicalizing individuals like Good, leading them into perilous situations while obstructing lawful operations.

“I think left is getting people killed at this point. There’s no other way to say it,” Shellenberger stated. “These are not difficult issues, legally, morally. The public voted for a president who is implementing his policies, it’s undemocratic to halt the implementation of those policies, which is what is happening.”

Michael Shellenberger on ICE Protests: 'The Left is Getting People Killed'



January 19, 2026

He referenced prior incidents of leftist extremism, noting, “A year ago, we were talking about the left setting Teslas on fire. Obviously, between then and now, Charlie Kirk was murdered, the radicalization of the left is ongoing here.”

Shellenberger portrayed Good as a victim of this radicalization, caught in a web of misinformation. “Renee Good, the woman that was killed, is a victim of all this herself. She’s in the grip of a delusion. Her partner afterwards said that she couldn’t believe that they were using real bullets. They’re not in reality. They’re in some total fantasy universe.”

He continued, “They imagine they’re fighting Nazis. They don’t understand that a majority of their fellow Americans, you know, voted to implement the policies that ICE is implementing, and they imagine the police would use fake bullets.”

Shellenberger called for accountability, suggesting intervention in cases where protesters endanger children. “They’re going to need Child Protective Services if those reports are true of these people bringing children to a violent protest. That’s putting their children at risk.”

He emphasized the broader implications: “I mean, it’s a dangerous moment, Jesse. I hope this will finally serve as a wake-up call to the left, because, yes, they’re getting people killed. It’s as simple as that.”

Addressing host Jesse Watters’ point about media figures like Wolf Blitzer misrepresenting the incident, Shellenberger criticized the disconnect. Watters remarked, “I mean, Mike, did you see Wolf Blitzer? It’s like day 10 of this, and he still thinks this woman was just randomly caught in traffic after dropping her six-year-old off at school?”

Shellenberger also targeted professional politicians like Ilhan Omar and Tim Walz for cynically amplifying the narrative. In response to Watters asking if they truly believe their own rhetoric comparing the situation to the Civil War or Nazi Germany, Shellenberger replied, “Oh, no, of course they don’t. I mean, it’s very cynical, as you’re pointing out. I think you’re spot on.”

“The real villains here are the people that were spreading – that are spreading the lies that are deceiving people like Renee Good, who is going and committing acts, imagining that she’s invulnerable, getting in the middle of a police operation, imagining that that is somehow – that really, I mean, that’s the only way that that could have happened, is that she thought she was invulnerable,” the journalist urged.

He reiterated, “Her partner said she couldn’t believe it was real bullets. That’s the level we’re dealing with here.”

Shellenberger underscored the illegality of interfering with federal operations: “So, I mean, the whole thing – this is what the left wanted, unfortunately. I think the question of whether or not this is good politics is a different one, but at least on the moral level, you know, federal government, we have a democracy. The federal government is implementing its policy, and it is illegal and dangerous to interfere in that.”

The critique aligns with the revelations about Good’s involvement in anti-ICE activism. As detailed in our previous report, Good was part of the “ICE Watch” network, trained to disrupt deportation efforts, and footage showed her blocking traffic before accelerating toward agents.

Protests have spread, with clashes in Minneapolis and other cities, prompting the Trump administration to deploy additional federal agents. Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act amid escalating tensions.

