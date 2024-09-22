Sheriff Arrested In Shooting Death Of Kentucky District Judge

Authored by Caden Pearson via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A district judge in Kentucky was fatally shot in the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg on Thursday, Kentucky State Police said. A local sheriff has been charged in relation to the shooting.

This undated photo provided by Kentucky Court of Justice shows slain District Judge Kevin Mullins. Kentucky Court of Justice via AP

State police received a 911 call about shots being fired inside the Letcher County Courthouse just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“Several law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services responded to the scene and located District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, of Jackhorn, with multiple gunshot wounds,” Kentucky State Police spokesperson Sherry Bray said in an emailed statement to The Epoch Times.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Letcher County Coroner’s Office.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines, 43, of McRoberts, fatally shot Mullins following an argument inside the courthouse,” Bray said.

Local media, The Mountain Eagle, reported that Stines emerged from the judge’s private office with his hands up.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said.

Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper is investigating.

The Mountain Eagle reported that Stines entered the courthouse, told court employees he needed to speak privately with the judge, and the two went into the judge’s office. Moments later, gunshots were heard.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the shooting on social media.

“Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Beshear wrote.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will assist Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as a special prosecutor in the case. “We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” his office wrote on X.

The Kentucky Court of Justice said in a statement on Facebook that their officials are aware of the shooting.

“We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

The court officials said they could not share further details at this time.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time,” court officials said.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office for comment.