"She's Not As Strong As Me": Lip Reader Deciphers Biden-Obama Grumpy Old Men Chat

On Wednesday afternoon, cameras caught President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama having a 'vigorous' discussion while attending Ethel Kennedy's funeral. Kennedy died last Thursday at the age of 96 after having a stroke the previous week.

Because their voices weren't picked up by the camera, the internet got creative and made a few suggestions:

On Thursday, the NY Post reported that they hired a professional lip reader to decipher what was said. Hilariously, the parodies weren't too far off!

President Biden griped to former President Barack Obama that “she” is “not as strong as me” — with Obama agreeing “that’s true” — in a stunning off-mic conversation deciphered for The Post by a professional lip reader. The apparent candid assessment of Vice President Kamala Harris’ standing going into the Nov. 5 election occurred Wednesday afternoon as America’s two most recent Democratic presidents conversed at Ethel Kennedy’s memorial service in Washington. “She’s not as strong as me,” said Biden, 81, according to the translation, which was produced by analyzing the on-video lip movements during the discussion. “I know … that’s true,” the popular former president agreed, adding, “We have time.” “Yeah, we’ll get it in time,” said Biden, who was forced by fellow Democrats to relinquish the party’s nomination in favor of Harris on July 21 in a mutiny that Obama was believed to support.

The Post hired London-based forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who was born deaf and has served as a University College London-certified expert witness for litigants, police, and journalists for 16 years, according to the report.

That said, Freema also says he detected "no tension" between Obama and Biden.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates laughed in the Post's face, saying "A ‘lip reading expert’? Did your usual right-wing soothsayer have their out-of-office up? Only President Biden and President Obama know what they discussed, but this certainly wasn’t it."

An Obama source told the outlet: "Only President Obama and President Biden know what they discussed yesterday. Any assertion otherwise is ridiculous."