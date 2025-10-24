print-icon
Shocking Moment U-Haul Truck Attempts To Ram California Coast Guard Checkpoint Hours After Anti-ICE Protests

by Tyler Durden
A dramatic video surfaced on X overnight showing what appears to be an attempted ramming attack by a deranged driver in a U-Haul truck at a military checkpoint at Coast Guard Base Alameda in California.

KPIX photojournalist Rick Villaroman captured the moment when a man dressed in all black, wearing safety glasses and a respirator mask...

... backed the box truck up to the military checkpoint, then floored it, only to be met with a hail of gunfire by base police, causing him to retreat in the opposite direction.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the U-Haul truck "was driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda" at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers at the entrance "discharged several rounds of live fire" after the masked driver ignored "multiple verbal commands" to stop and then proceeded to back in toward the base's entrance, according to the spokesperson. 

"When the vehicle's actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire," the spokesperson concluded. 

Earlier, anti-ICE agitators blocked the entrance to the base. This appears to be the next staging area of protests by the Democratic Party's activist network, targeting what seems to be the next major federal deportation operation of criminal illegal aliens.

Getting tense. 

