Shocking Moment U-Haul Truck Attempts To Ram California Coast Guard Checkpoint Hours After Anti-ICE Protests

A dramatic video surfaced on X overnight showing what appears to be an attempted ramming attack by a deranged driver in a U-Haul truck at a military checkpoint at Coast Guard Base Alameda in California.

KPIX photojournalist Rick Villaroman captured the moment when a man dressed in all black, wearing safety glasses and a respirator mask...

... backed the box truck up to the military checkpoint, then floored it, only to be met with a hail of gunfire by base police, causing him to retreat in the opposite direction.

#BREAKING: Video from KPIX photojournalist Rick Villaroman shows a U-Haul driver backing up toward a line of officers outside US Coast Guard base Alameda before officers opened fire. This was hours after almost all protesters dispersed. Awaiting an update from police @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/UPrc3CDT3l — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) October 24, 2025

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the U-Haul truck "was driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda" at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers at the entrance "discharged several rounds of live fire" after the masked driver ignored "multiple verbal commands" to stop and then proceeded to back in toward the base's entrance, according to the spokesperson.

"When the vehicle's actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of live fire," the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier, anti-ICE agitators blocked the entrance to the base. This appears to be the next staging area of protests by the Democratic Party's activist network, targeting what seems to be the next major federal deportation operation of criminal illegal aliens.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters in standoff with law enforcement at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif.



Border Patrol agents have been arriving there to assist in the federal immigration crackdown. pic.twitter.com/vC5OZr06a6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 23, 2025

Some highlights from the ground as we monitored the protests and action outside the Alameda Coast Guard Island where they housed US Customs and Border Patrol and ICE agents inside. In the afternoon, California Highway Patrol showed up with heavy riot gear. @MotherJones pic.twitter.com/TvMt9V3kTQ — Dani (@DaniellaJ_) October 24, 2025

Protesters and vehicles blocked the entrance to Coast Guard Base Alameda shortly after a caravan of U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel arrived on Thursday. The CHP called unlawful assembly and moved to disperse the crowds in the afternoon. Powerful photos show what the… pic.twitter.com/GpvdEpJYwF — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 23, 2025

Getting tense.