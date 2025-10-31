Shocking Stats: Syrians Commit Crimes Every 39 Mins In Germany For Past Ten Years

Via Remix News,

The German government has disclosed that a total of 135,668 crimes have been committed by Syrian suspects between 2015 and 2024, amounting to one every 39 minutes over the past 10 years.

The figures, released by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the AfD, have reignited the party’s demands for tougher migration controls and deportations.

The data, obtained by Freilich magazine, also shows large numbers of victims of crimes committed by suspects from other countries of origin, including 82,960 linked to Afghanistan, 69,946 to Iraq, 39,918 to Morocco, and 32,383 to Algeria. Altogether, more than 460,000 crimes were recorded in the 10-year period involving suspects from the 10 main countries of origin: Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, and Eritrea.

In respect to Afghan suspects, that’s one crime every 63 minutes; for Iraqis, one every 75 minutes; for Moroccans, one every 132 minutes; and for Algerians, one every 162 minutes.

According to police crime statistics cited by the German publication, the number of Syrian suspects has continued to rise. In 2024, there were 101,265 criminal cases involving Syrians, excluding immigration offenses — up from 94,158 the previous year. The federal interior ministry reported particularly sharp increases in violent and sexual offenses. In 2024, there were 12,512 violent crimes involving Syrian suspects, the highest in 10 years. Cases of rape, sexual coercion, and serious sexual assault rose to 648, more than 60 percent higher than in 2020.

Mehr als jede zweite Frau in Deutschland fühlt sich im öffentlichen Raum nicht mehr sicher. Diese alarmierende Zahl aus der repräsentativen Civey-Umfrage ist ein weiterer Beweis für das Regierungsversagen bei der Migrations- und Sicherheitspolitik: Wie das Bundesinnenministerium… pic.twitter.com/ccerdx7nXY — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) October 28, 2025

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel said in a press release that the figures show “the government’s failure in migration and security policy.” She stated, “More than half of all women in Germany no longer feel safe in public spaces. This alarming figure is further proof of the government’s failure. Between 2015 and 2024, 135,668 Germans were victims of crimes committed by suspected Syrian perpetrators. This development is not only extremely alarming but also the result of government mismanagement and uncorrected political misjudgments.”

Weidel also criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz directly, claiming that the governing coalition refuses to “honestly identify the causes of the problems” and instead engages in “ideological debates about racism.” She said the victims are “young women and children, who are often defenselessly exposed to violent attacks,” calling the situation “a declaration of bankruptcy by this federal government in terms of security policy.”

AfD Bundestag member Christopher Drößler, who initiated the parliamentary inquiry, said the figures demonstrate the need for a large-scale deportation campaign. “Numbers don’t lie. The statistics confirm once again: Germans are primarily victims of criminal foreigners from [Middle] Eastern countries,” Drößler told Freilich. “We need a massive deportation offensive that focuses primarily on migrants from the main countries of origin, especially Syria, Afghanistan, Morocco, and Iraq.” He said deportations to all these countries “must finally be possible.”

The AfD argues that uncontrolled migration is worsening social tensions in Germany, including competition for housing, benefits, and public safety, and says it is the only party offering “clear solutions” such as border security, deportation of criminal foreigners, and increased police strength.

This month alone, Remix News has reported on several cases involving Syrian suspects across Germany, including the trial this week of a man accused of attempting to murder his former partner and their infant son by setting fire to her apartment while they were inside.

Last week, five Syrian men aged between 17 and 26 were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Heinsberg, near Aachen. The teenage victim was reportedly persuaded by her ex-boyfriend to meet him, but when he picked her up, three other men entered the car. He then drove them to an apartment in Heinsberg, where two additional men were waiting to rape her under threat of a Taser.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old Syrian boy accused of committing around 200 crimes was arrested in northern Germany after years of violent offenses that terrorized towns in Schleswig-Holstein. Mohamad H. was charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm, but is accused of committing dozens of offenses, including knife possession, attacking police officers, and multiple thefts.

Read more here...