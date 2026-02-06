Shocking Video: Grenade Tossed Into French Beauty Salon, Injures Six

Absolutely horrifying footage on X shows a masked man tossing a grenade into a beauty salon in Grenoble, in southeastern France. Agence France-Presse reports that six people were injured.

Western media outlets have largely ignored the grenade attack and have mostly focused on President Trump's now-deleted meme video targeting the Obamas on Friday.

Former Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium, Dries Van Langenhove, wrote on X:

Grenades thrown into barber shops, beauty salons and kebabs are becoming so prevalent in Western Europe that they barely make the news. Police are losing control over vast swathes of territory and when they do, nature takes over. For most humans, including all of those imported from Africa and the Middle-East, that means violent gangs will take over and demand protection money from businesses. When they don't pay, grenades. This will be the new normal for our children unless we deport all of the hostile invaders and punish the politicians that opened the floodgates.

BREAKING: 🇫🇷 Six people have been injured after a man launched a grenade into a beauty salon in Grenoble, France.



The attack occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday.



Among the injured is a five-year-old child.

There's still no official word on whether the attacker was a migrant. Still, a grenade attack inside a beauty salon is a reminder of how public safety is deteriorating in pockets of France and intensifying the backlash across Europe over nation-killing mass migration.

French President Emmanuel Macron's globalist policies are harming working poor citizens and prioritizing migrants over national security; hence, a byproduct of outrage has been the rise of nationalism across Europe.

Brussels says Europeans must coexist ... how is that working out?