"Shocking Video": Masked Man Attempts To Snatch Jewish Child From Father In Brooklyn

A neighborhood patrol organization in Crown Heights, a central neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, posted shocking footage on X showing a masked man attempting to snatch a child from his father while they were walking down the street.

"At approximately 3:30 p.m., this deeply concerning incident took place in the heart of Crown Heights. We are working hand in hand with the @NYPD71pct in identifying the perpetrator. Kudos to the father for his quick action," Crown Heights Shomrim wrote on X.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, member of Community Board 9 in Crown Heights, NY, wrote on X, "This video is shocking. A perpetrator grabbed a Chasidic child who was walking with his father today at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Kingston near Lefferts Ave."

Behrman warned, "Something is clearly going on in Crown Heights—there have been incident after incident over the past two weeks."

Sequoia's Shaun Maguire chimed in on X, "This happened today in Brooklyn, a masked man tries to grab this boy away from his Jewish father Jews are under attack globally, from Amsterdam to New York to Israel."

Jason Calacanis of the All-In podcast said this disturbing incident in Brooklyn is a sign that Americans should obtain a "carry permit."

Behrman updated X users on Sunday morning:

The perpetrator has been arrested, with major charges including attempted kidnapping in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. Known to police, the perpetrator has allegedly been arrested over 30 times. He is under 30 years old and has also been arrested in past for criminal possession of a weapon. What is wrong with our legal system? What is wrong with society? How is this possible?

Recall that President-elect Trump made a campaign promise to sign "full concealed carry reciprocity" and enforce law and order in crime-infested cities controlled by far-left politicians.

Make 'Law And Order Great Again' ... How about constitutional carry for all law-abiding Americans?