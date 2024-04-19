print-icon
Shocking Video Shows Man Engulfed In Flames Outside Trump Trial In NYC

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Apr 19, 2024 - 06:07 PM

Update (1440ET):

"Latest: A man lit himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump trial underway, NYPD officials brief within hour. CNN team on the ground observed one of the flyers - it said "NYU is a mob front" and had various allegations of wrongdoings against the school," reports CNN's Jim Sciutto. 

*   *   * 

A disturbing video has surfaced on X showing a man setting himself on fire outside the courthouse in Midtown Manhattan where former President Trump's trial is taking place. 

CNN is reporting:  

The man walked into the park across the street from the courthouse, throwing flyers into the air, a senior law enforcement official told CNN. He then pulled something out of a backpack — it was not immediately clear what the item was — and lit himself on fire, the official said. 

The media outlet continued: 

Investigators are now fanning out to collect the flyers the unknown man threw into the air, another senior law enforcement official. A CNN team on the ground observed one of the flyers. It said "NYU is a mob front" and had various allegations of wrongdoings against the school.

The video is shocking. 

Why did a CNN reporter oddly declare that there was an active shooter? 

On X, Elon Musk asked: "Was he protesting against the trial or for it?" 

"It seems like Trump Derangement Syndrome is getting out of control," X account Planet Of Memes said. 

There is the possibility the man could be protesting the Israel-Hamas war as protests have flared up nationwide—still no official report on why the man decided to light himself on fire.  

*Developing... 

