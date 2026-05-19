Shooters And Motives Revealed In San Diego Mosque Shooting That Killed Three

The two young alleged gunmen who descended upon a San Diego Islamic facility on Monday -- killing three men and themselves -- have been identified, along with early indications of their motives. Police sources have told multiple outlets that 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez -- driven by hate -- scrawled racist themes on their weapons and carried a gas can emblazoned with a Nazi SS sticker. One of them left a suicide note emphasizing "racial pride."

While school-wrestler Cain Clark's appearance has left some wondering, there's been no reporting of any non-standard gender identity

The attack was carried out on the Islamic Center of San Diego, which is roughly eight miles north of downtown and is home to the county's largest mosque, and Bright Horizon Academy, a K-12 Islamic school. While the shooting began around 11:40 am, one of the shooter's mothers contacted police at 9:42 am. She told them her son was missing, that he was suicidal, and that her firearms and her car were gone. She also reported that he was with a companion, both of them dressed in camouflage clothing. Police tried to track them down using license plate readers, at one point responding to a possible matching plate near a shopping mall. Other officers were dispatched to a high school that one of the alleged shooters attended.

Police say that, after leaving the Islamic center, the alleged young murderers fired shots at a landscaper two blocks away, with one of the rounds grazing his helmet. He wasn't wounded. Soon after, the two were found dead inside a white BMW another block away from the Islamic center, having apparently died of self-inflicted gunshots. Inside the vehicle, investigators found some type of anti-Islamic writing. In addition, the BMW contained a gasoline can that had a Nazi SS sticker on it, and police say unspecified "hate speech" was written on their firearms. They haven't described the weapons yet.

The body of one of the shooters lies to the left of the BMW, and a gas can adorned with a Nazi SS symbol sits nearby.

Clark wrestled for Madison High School, which is only a mile from the Islamic center, but never attended there in person, instead enrolling in the San Diego Unified School District's iHigh Virtual Academy. He was set to graduate this month. Outside their home, Clark's grandparents told CNN that he had been "a good kid," with the incident leaving them shocked. "We're trying to process this," they said, adding that they were "very sorry for what happened." No biographical details about Velasquez have emerged yet; nor have any photos of him been shared by reliable sources.

Police have thus far refused to share specifics about the hate speech associated with the slogans on the weapons, the writing in the car and the suicide note. "There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved," Wah said at a press conference, suggesting that more information may be revealed later. "There was generalized hate rhetoric and speech," but no specific threat to "any facility or any place."

Police haven't identified the shooters' weapons, but maybe our ZeroHedge commenters can crowd-source a partial answer from this image (Anadolu via Getty Images)

One of three dead men was security guard Amin Abdullah, who's being credited with curtailing the carnage. "I think it’s fair to say his actions were heroic," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told reporters. "Undoubtedly, he saved lives today." He was a father of eight children. An online fundraiser rapidly raised more than $1.2 million and counting.

Security guard Amin Abdullah was killed, but police credited him with minimizing the casualties (via LaunchGood)

"My community is mourning," said Taha Hassane, the director an imam of the Islamic center. "The religious intolerance and the hate that unfortunately exists in our nation is unprecedented."