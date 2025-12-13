print-icon
print-icon

Shooting Reported At Brown University In Rhode Island

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Live updates here:

Live with a reporter on the ground:

* * * 

Update (1820ET):

Hmm.

* * * 

 

Update (1735ET): 

Suspect is not in custody, as per Brown...

It's not clear who the police arrested. 

* * * 

 

Brown University issued an emergency alert reporting an active shooter situation on its Providence campus, with one suspect in custody. Students were instructed to shelter in place, lock doors, and silence phones.

Police from Brown and the City of Providence responded near an engineering building on the east side of campus, and the number of injuries remains unknown.

Journalist Nick Sortor has posted live scanner audio stating that authorities believe there may be up to 20 victims, though that number remains unconfirmed. Today is the second day of final exams.

There are conflicting reports on whether the shooter is in custody.

Another report of gunfire. 

*Developing...  

Loading recommendations...