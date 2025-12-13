Shooting Reported At Brown University In Rhode Island

Live updates here:

Live with a reporter on the ground:

Update (1820ET):

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/3aajBXd3XT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 13, 2025

I have been preliminarily briefed on the active shooter incident at Brown University. Praying for all the victims of this tragic attack.



The NYPD is coordinating with partners in Rhode Island.



Here in NYC, we are deploying additional resources to local universities as a… — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 13, 2025

Update (1735ET):

Suspect is not in custody, as per Brown...

BrownUAlert: 3rd, Continue to shelter in place. Remain away from Barus & Holley area. Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s). Brown coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies on site. Visit https://t.co/Qm87sy5ILr for updates. — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 13, 2025

It's not clear who the police arrested.

Brown University shooting suspect arrested.



Asian male. pic.twitter.com/JNFzrV9bCF — rustle (@rustle4444) December 13, 2025

Brown University issued an emergency alert reporting an active shooter situation on its Providence campus, with one suspect in custody. Students were instructed to shelter in place, lock doors, and silence phones.

Police from Brown and the City of Providence responded near an engineering building on the east side of campus, and the number of injuries remains unknown.

Journalist Nick Sortor has posted live scanner audio stating that authorities believe there may be up to 20 victims, though that number remains unconfirmed. Today is the second day of final exams.

🚨 BREAKING: MASS CASUALTY event declared at Brown University as now a possible 20 VICTIMS reported following an active shooter situation



Several reports that a masked suspect is now IN CUSTODY, thankfully



Say a prayer for these victims. The exact number of deceased versus… pic.twitter.com/6FetYiAHU5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2025

There are conflicting reports on whether the shooter is in custody.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: After originally saying a shooter was in custody, Brown University is now saying the shooter is AT LARGE



Shooter was reportedly masked during the incident.



STAY ALERT IN PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND! pic.twitter.com/VBxo03twET — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2025

Another report of gunfire.

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island just issued an alert saying there's a report of shots fired near Governor Street. pic.twitter.com/QX94jWU95G — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 13, 2025

*Developing...