Charlie Kirk Assassinated At 31; Shooter Still At Large

Critical Information We Know So Far...

Trump states on Truth Social that Charlie Kirk has died.

Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck earlier this afternoon at a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University.

He was shot from about 200 yards away , according to a Spokeswoman for Utah Valley University

AP confirms the shooter is on the loose. The police have determined that a person who was taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman. The university had earlier said a suspect was in custody.

Update (1640ET):

President Trump writes on Truth Social that Charlie Kirk has died.

Kirk made a name for himself about winning debates in "proper democratic fashion" ...

Remember that Charlie Kirk's entire career was focused around winning the debate in proper democratic fashion and they still shot him. — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) September 10, 2025

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising states:

The assassination of Charlie Kirk marks a dangerous escalation in America’s culture war—where the battle of ideas is now escalating into political violence against those who run organizations devoted to debate and civil discourse. Very few people grasp the gravity of this moment . Incidents like this don’t exist in isolation; they risk triggering a chain of events that can further destabilize the country. Whether it’s the anti-ICE movement, pro-Palestinian agitators, anarchist networks, or NGO-backed permanent protest groups like Indivisible, we are watching the rise of something new and deeply alarming. As Tal Fortgang wrote in City Journal, America is entering a new era of civil terrorism—where the goal is no longer peaceful protest, but intimidation, silencing, and destabilization of our democratic order.

RIP Kirk.

Update (1620ET):

A massive manhunt is likely about to begin:

The police have determined that a person who was taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter, according to Scott Trotter, a university spokesman. The university had earlier said a suspect was in custody. -NYT

Charlie Kirk's last post on X before he was shot:

OH MY GOD



Charlie Kirk was just SHOT at an event in Utah



Stop and say a prayer for him and his family! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oOSeC10mDM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2025

Here's the heavily censored video of the shooting:

Another angle.

Here’s a different angle of Charlie Kirk getting sh*t. His team got right on top of him and stopped the bleeding! pic.twitter.com/vfkiY6W8Fm — Wake Up America (@_wake_up_USA) September 10, 2025

The man who was arrested is not the shooter; he was initially thought to be, but the suspect is apparently still on the loose.

The man who shot Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Fd5yXgJJFG — #JustinYourFriend (@justin_hicken) September 10, 2025

This is the man arrested over Charlie Kirk’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/mxY8qMOnMX — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) September 10, 2025

"I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there," Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X.

I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 10, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has just made a statement: "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

Trump responds:

WTF?! MSNBC suggests the man who shot Charlie Kirk was "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."



These people are truly heartless.



pic.twitter.com/DLOdvvWYR4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025

Elon Muks responds:

The Left is the party of murder https://t.co/qN1oToUHNc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 10, 2025

*Developing...