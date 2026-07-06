"Should Never Have Happened": Illegal Alien Truck Driver Kills Pennsylvania Trooper

Submitted by American Truckers United,

A Pennsylvania State trooper is the latest victim of the trucking industry's open borders experiment. This dangerous policy began under the Biden-Harris regime when hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were issued CDLs, mostly from ten states. The fast-tracking of CDLs for illegal aliens has flooded the industry with drivers who may lack the necessary training, language proficiency, or commitment to American safety standards, endangering lives on our highways every day. Shockingly, this experiment is still running.

🚨Truck Driver responsible for the death of Pennsylvania state trooper now a confirmed illegal alien from Haiti



Source - Boston Herald Link Below👇 pic.twitter.com/4oXFTg7Jh4 — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 3, 2026

Trooper Michael E. Pahira, Jr., 44, was inspecting a semitruck on Interstate 81 on July 1, 2026, when another truck went off the roadway and hit the first vehicle, creating a domino effect and striking the officer. Pahira's patrol car was parked behind the cab with its emergency lights on as he inspected the vehicle parked on the right shoulder in Cass Township when the deadly chain reaction occurred. The second truck, allegedly driven by 33-year-old Michael Bon, veered off the road, striking Pahira's side mirror before crashing into the other truck. Both truck cabs caught fire as a result of the impact. Construction workers nearby saw the smoke from the wreck and raced to help the pinned trooper. Pahira was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

🚨Immigration Status of truck driver that killed Pennsylvania State Trooper now in Question.



Does he have Legal Status? a Non-Domicile CDL? TPS?



Thank you to @maybedanielleee for the infopic.twitter.com/1SHMnjdHsk pic.twitter.com/z7flBe1YXH — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 2, 2026

As with all of these truck crashes, there is no reporting mechanism either on the crash reports or CMV inspections that document the immigration status or even the type of CDL that was in the driver's possession at the time of the crash. So when this crash first occurred, there was no discussion of the truck driver's immigration status. Several experienced industry professionals began asking the same question that's been asked recently in light of all the crashes being caused by the surge of illegal aliens who were able to be fast-tracked into the trucking industry. Only then did his immigration status come into question and later confirmed

🚨Truck Driver responsible for the death of Pennsylvania state trooper now a confirmed illegal alien from Haiti



Source - Boston Herald Link Below👇 pic.twitter.com/4oXFTg7Jh4 — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 3, 2026

The trucking community, represented by organizations such as American Truckers United, has been raising alarms about this growing threat to highway safety. Without proper tracking, the true scope of the problem remains hidden from the public.

🚨Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved in Highway Crisis



This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads. pic.twitter.com/NXrQTivkos — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 10, 2025

How many crashes like Trooper Pahira's go unreported as part of the globalist open-border experiment in the trucking industry?

This accident was preventable.

He should never have been in possession of a CDL. Every accident caused by an illegal alien is a preventable accident. Congress must act on the President's call during the State of the Union to pass Dalilah's Law. This law would have revoked the CDL this driver had in his possession and would have saved Trooper Pahira's life.

Pass Dalilah's Law today.

Pass The Dalilah Law - A full revocation and ban on CDLs for illegal alien truck drivers!



Read our endorsement. Then call your Senators today and tell them you support The Dalilah Law!



United States Capitol Switchboard (202) 224-3121@POTUS @SecDuffy @SenatorBanks pic.twitter.com/j2PnXi0SnX — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) February 26, 2026

Revoke their CDLs.