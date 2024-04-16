"Show Is Over": Angry Biden Supporter John Mellencamp Thows Tantrum On Stage

At a recent concert, John Mellencamp, known for his liberal activism and support for President Biden, had a total meltdown on stage. A fan, seemingly uninterested in his liberal ranting, shouted, "Just Play Some Music!".

Music blog Wide Open Country said Mellencamp was in the middle of a story when a heckler in the audience shouted: "Just Play Some Music!"

Mellencamp responded: "What do you think I've been doing you (expletive)."

"Here's the thing man, you don't know me," the musician said, adding, "You don't (expletive) know me." He told the concert-goers, "Find this guy [heckler] and let me see him after the show."

Mellencamp told the audience, "Tell you what I'm going to do, since you have been so wonderful, I'm going to cut about 10 songs out of the show."

He then started playing "Jack and Diane," one of his hit songs from the early 1980s that was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.

About 15 seconds into the song, he said, "You know what, the show is over."

Biden supporter John Cougar Mellencamp throws a tantrum and storms off stage after he learns his audience doesn’t want to be politically lectured and would rather get what they paid for. pic.twitter.com/Ut5VLoFIUj — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) April 16, 2024

Here's what X users said about the musician-turned-liberal activist:

Dude is 72 yrs old. He should be thankful folks are still spending their hard earned money to watch him sing.

Maybe he can head back to Indiana and yell "Get off my lawn" to nobody. 😏 — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) April 16, 2024

This is what the overpaid clowns don't understand.. they are paid to make us clap and be happy. Once we stop laughing and clapping, they are no longer functional clowns, and they lose their value. The 80s are over mate. I'll always remember your 2 songs from decades ago. — V1ncentR (@v1ncentr7) April 16, 2024

What a massive bitch. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) April 16, 2024

Everything woke turns to shit.



This applies to once super cool rock stars, too. — scott moore (@heartofhonor231) April 16, 2024

Will the concert-goers get refunded?