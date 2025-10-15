'Shut Up!': Nancy Pelosi Snaps At Reporter Over Jan. 6 National Guard Accusation

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) snapped at a reporter asking about her involvement in calling off the National Guard on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the new January 6th committee will find you liable for that day?" asked LindellTV's Alison Steinberg.

"Are you at all concerned about the new January 6th committee finding you liable for that day? Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th?" she continued.

Pelosi whipped around and told Steinberg to 'SHUT UP!'

"I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?" Pelosi shot back.

Of course, Pelosi herself admitted in a viral video that she was 'responsible' for the lack of preparedness on Jan. 6, 2021...

The video shows Pelosi in an exchange with Chief of Staff Terri McCullough on the evacuation. Pelosi states:

“We have responsibility, Terri. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there. And we should have. This is ridiculous. You’re going to ask me in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached…that, should we call the Capitol Police? I mean the National Guard? Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with? … They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepared for more.”

...to which Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said;

"Pelosi should take responsibility!" adding "She put herself in the security decision process and her Sergeant at Arms denied my requests for support before and during the Jan. 6 chaos. She undermined my law enforcement capabilities."

Sund, who was in charge of the Capitol Police during Jan. 6, then asked "Why did they change the law (2US1970) that tied my hands?"

In 2023, Sund told journalist Tucker Carlson that Jan. 6 was a "setup" - noting that Pelosi's staff refused to authorize the deployment of the National Guard at the Capitol despite his pleas, and that federal agencies withheld information and warning signs of potential dangers prior to the riot.