Shutdown Breakthrough: Dems Ready To Deal, Thune Hopeful As Thanksgiving Travel Looms

With the government shutdown having ground airline travel to a standstill - and Thanksgiving right around the corner, Senate Democrats on Sunday say they're ready to advance a package of bills that could end the impasse, multiple sources have told Axios.

"At least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion to advance a package of spending bills and a short term funding measure," according to the report.

What's notable about this offer is that Democrats appear willing to accept a promised vote to extend the temporary pandemic-era Obamacare credits in December.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), meanwhile, said on Sunday that if Democrats cross the aisle to get this done, he will offer another stopgap spending measure with a later expiration date combined with three full-year appropriations bills (aka a 'minibus').

If passed, this should hopefully unsnarl air travel in time for Thanksgiving...

Double stacking the planes now. We’re taking off but later flights going to be hurting worse.



Once airports close this thing ends.



We don’t all fly private like many in Congress. pic.twitter.com/tI6asF8lCB — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) November 9, 2025

While Bitcoin traders appeared to welcome the news:

