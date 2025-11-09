print-icon
Shutdown Breakthrough: Dems Ready To Deal, Thune Hopeful As Thanksgiving Travel Looms

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
With the government shutdown having ground airline travel to a standstill - and Thanksgiving right around the corner, Senate Democrats on Sunday say they're ready to advance a package of bills that could end the impasse, multiple sources have told Axios

Chuck Schumer and John Thune (Francis Chung/POLITICO) 

"At least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion to advance a package of spending bills and a short term funding measure," according to the report. 

What's notable about this offer is that Democrats appear willing to accept a promised vote to extend the temporary pandemic-era Obamacare credits in December. 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), meanwhile, said on Sunday that if Democrats cross the aisle to get this done, he will offer another stopgap spending measure with a later expiration date combined with three full-year appropriations bills (aka a 'minibus'). 

If passed, this should hopefully unsnarl air travel in time for Thanksgiving...

While Bitcoin traders appeared to welcome the news:

 

Are we there yet?

