Shutdown Breakthrough: Dems Ready To Deal, Thune Hopeful As Thanksgiving Travel Looms
With the government shutdown having ground airline travel to a standstill - and Thanksgiving right around the corner, Senate Democrats on Sunday say they're ready to advance a package of bills that could end the impasse, multiple sources have told Axios.
"At least 10 Senate Democrats are expected to support a procedural motion to advance a package of spending bills and a short term funding measure," according to the report.
What's notable about this offer is that Democrats appear willing to accept a promised vote to extend the temporary pandemic-era Obamacare credits in December.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), meanwhile, said on Sunday that if Democrats cross the aisle to get this done, he will offer another stopgap spending measure with a later expiration date combined with three full-year appropriations bills (aka a 'minibus').
If passed, this should hopefully unsnarl air travel in time for Thanksgiving...
Double stacking the planes now. We’re taking off but later flights going to be hurting worse.— Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) November 9, 2025
Once airports close this thing ends.
We don’t all fly private like many in Congress. pic.twitter.com/tI6asF8lCB
While Bitcoin traders appeared to welcome the news:
Are we there yet?
almost at the ... stage https://t.co/tyYIZvIBn3— zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 9, 2025